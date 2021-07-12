F45 IPO guide

F45 Training is expected to list this week, in a bid to raise over $270 million and value the firm at over $1.45 billion. Learn more about F45 training – including how much actor Mark Wahlberg could earn from the IPO.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
July 12, 2021 11:30 AM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

What is F45 Training?

F45 Training offers 45-minute fitness programs both in studios and directly to members at home. It was founded in 2013 in Australia, and now has 1,555 studios and 2,801 franchises across 63 countries.

Is F45 publicly traded?

F45 Training is not currently publicly traded, but if its IPO goes ahead as planned, its shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FXLV.

F45 Training’s IPO update comes after it cancelled a SPAC deal with Crescent Acquisition, in June 2020.

Learn more about IPO trading.

When is the F45 IPO?

The F45 IPO is due to happen on Thursday 15 July 2021, according to Nasdaq.1 The company originally filed its S-1 form in late June, and the revised filing was revealed in early July, but there was still no date for the IPO listed.

What is the value of F45 Training?

The value of F45 Training is likely to be between $1.45 billion and $1.54 billion, according to its revised S-1 form. The company plans to sell 20.3 million shares at between $15 to $17 per share. F45 Training would make about $275.9 million from the listing.

This price range is considered quite optimistic for the industry, especially given F45 is an unprofitable business and has experienced falling revenues due to COVID-19.

How to buy F45 Training Holdings shares

When F45 shares list, you’ll be able to trade them as you would any other listed shares on the stock market. Using derivatives, you’ll also be able to sell the shares, if you thought they were overpriced and will fall.

To start trading stocks with us, follow these steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for a stock in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

How does F45 Training make money?

F45 makes money through the membership fee it charges attendees, which works out at approximately $65 a week. For this, they can train as often as they want. At this rate, each studio franchise earns around $400,000 per annum.

Is F45 Training profitable?

No, as of March 31 2021, F45’s net loss per segment was $36 million so far in 2021. This is a steep increase from its 2020 filing which showed net losses of $25 million.

The company’s revenues decreased to $82.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $92.7 million for the previous year, due to the pandemic causing studio closures.

Discover how to read an earnings report.

Even with Mark Wahlberg’s backing and lockdown restrictions easing, volatility is likely to remain for the young company.

Ultimately, the company’s financial results are affected by the number of franchises sold and studios it opens, and by the operating and financial results of such studios. This means failure to properly assess franchisees and increase revenue in each location could be detrimental to the entire business.

Another risk to the company’s future profitability is that the training industry is highly competitive, and health trends come and go quickly. So, while F45 is a popular business now, this could change as the landscape adapts to new fitness trends.

What is F45’s business strategy?

F45’s basic business strategy is to create a leading global fitness training and lifestyle brand. The company operates using a franchise model, which involves individual franchisees putting in an initial investment to open a studio of approximately $315,000.

These franchises, according to the F45 Franchise Survey in 2019, can produce average EBITDA margins in excess of 30% and average cash-on-cash returns in excess of 33% in their third year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing studios, F45 was able to grow its franchise, which it sees as evidence of the ‘resilience’ of its business model. Eventually, F45 aims to have over 23,000 studios worldwide.

The company is based around a technology-enabled platform that enables it to distribute its workouts worldwide. This algorithm provides access to a database of more than 3,900 new workouts each day, all of which are standardised across the F45 Training global network.

The company is focused on keeping workouts diverse, so that customers are continually offered new content that will keep them engaged and coming back for more.

F45 Training plans to use $190.7 million of its earnings from the IPO to repay debt. It will then use $2.5 million to pay employee bonuses, $25 million to acquire assets of Flywheel indoor cycling chain and $5.6 million to pay expenses incurred in connection with the IPO, according to the filing. Any remaining capital is expected to be put toward working capital and general corporate purposes.

Following the IPO, it’s also likely the company will expand into new channels and explore partnerships with universities, hospitals and military facilities.

Who are the directors of F45?

The executive officers of F45 are:

  • Adam Gilchrist – Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Board
  • Chris Payne – Chief Financial Officer and Director
  • Luke Armstrong – Chief Revenue Officer
  • John Minty – Chief Marketing Officer
  • Heather Christie – Chief Operating Officer
  • Patrick Grosso – Chief Legal Officer
  • Dorian Workman – Chief Technology Officer
  • Elliot Capner – Chief Commercial Officer

How much did Mark Wahlberg invest in F45?

In March 2019, a group led by Mark Wahlberg and FOD Capital made a minority investment in F45 Training; details of the investment were not released. But thanks to both the investment, and Wahlberg’s fame, the company received a boost from the deal. 

In F45’s IPO filing, the company stated that ‘Wahlberg’s involvement, leveraging his broad celebrity reach (with over 17 million Instagram followers) and well-known affinity for fitness, will continue to be a key differentiator in helping us to continue to drive growth’.

MGIW, which Mark Wahlberg owns 26% of, plans to sell about 1.6 million shares during the upcoming IPO. MGIW would earn $23.3 million from the IPO at the midpoint price of $16 per share.

Other famous affiliates of F45 include Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jr, David Beckham, Greg Norman, Cindy Crawford and other professional athletes and personalities who promote the company’s products. There is an increasing trend toward celebrity and influencer involvement in the stock market, which can have both positive and negative ramifications for companies.

Learn more about how celebrities are influencing the stock market.

1Nasdaq, 2021


Related tags: IPO Stocks Insights

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

stocks_02
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 21, 2024 08:45 AM
    Stock exchange building fascia
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 24, 2024 03:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.