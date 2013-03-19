European stocks decline ahead of Cypriot bailout vote

European markets headed south for a third straight trading session on Tuesday as investors showed their concerns for the controversial bailout deal for Cyprus. Worries […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 19, 2013 5:40 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets headed south for a third straight trading session on Tuesday as investors showed their concerns for the controversial bailout deal for Cyprus. Worries over whether Cyprus will actually agree to the deal to save it from default is still putting downward pressure on the European indices, although strong housing data out of the US has been a cause for optimism.

It would appear that the Cypriot Government is likely to reject the plans agreed by Eurozone officials whereby they would receive 10 billion euros rescue fund if they took between 6.75% – 9.9% from deposits in Cypriot Banks to make up the remaining 5.8 billion euros required. The vote is expected to start at 4pm; however, there seems to be confusion as to whether the vote will actually happen at all, especially if leaders are sure it will be rejected. If it is rejected then default looms for the country and there are also suggestions that Cyprus may leave the Eurozone.

European indices finished in the red, the FTSE lost 0.2% the DAX was down 0.7% and the CAC 1.3%. The euro also suffered falling below $1.29 and hitting its lowest point since November 2012.

The mining stocks dominated the losers list here in the UK as risk appetite has been reduced on the back of Cyprus fears and also downgrades by Goldman Sachs for Evraz, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, resulted in them shedding  5.4%, 5.4% and 4% respectively.

This problem of Cyprus really has served as a reminder to investors that the situation in Europe is not resolved and could be the beginnings of a spring correction as seen in both 2011 and 2012. However, it is also worth noting that Europe is only a small part of a much bigger picture which also includes China and the recovery in the US.

Data out of the US this afternoon was a cause for optimism and offered support to the market as housing starts data showed that the housing market in the US continues along the road to recovery with housing starts up 0.8% in February, better than expected.

Looking to tomorrow, the focus will return squarely to the UK for the Budget Statement from UK Chancellor George Osborne where £2.5 billion worth of cuts are expected to be announced.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.