European markets experienced another day of choppy trading

The European markets experienced another day of choppy trading due to low trading volumes from Thanksgiving. Yesterday US markets were closed and although we will […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 23, 2012 3:30 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The European markets experienced another day of choppy trading due to low trading volumes from Thanksgiving. Yesterday US markets were closed and although we will see some US investors return to the markets today, the majority will hold off until Monday.

Here in Europe markets took their lead from better than expected German economic data and signs that a deal could be struck for Greece to receive more funding.

An unexpected rise in German business sentiment figures for November has broken a six-month run of worsening outlook from companies in the powerhouse of Europe. German business confidence for November have risen to 101.4, up from 100 in October and beating expectations of 99.5. Although this news has come as a relief, if it doesn’t change the overall current picture of stagnation in Germany, evident from weaker industrial, exportation and growth data. However, it was sufficient to boost the markets and strengthen the euro.

European markets also found support in the hope that Greece will soon get the next tranche of the bailout funds which they need in order to avoid bankruptcy. It would appear that the IMF and European Union have overcome some of their differences over the target for a Greek debt reduction by 2020. However, a note of caution, as this is certainly not the first time that rumours of such have seeped into the market. So until an actual agreement has been reached and an official statement made, any gains will remain capped.

In the UK both the mining sector and the banking sector have seen gains. SAB Miller, the drinks giant was also up over 1%. After releasing its first half results yesterday SAB enjoyed more positive news in the form of broker upgrades. Nomura raised it from “reduce” to “neutral” and Credit Suisse reiterated its “outperform” rating on the shares. On the negative side Morrison Supermarket dropped 0.9% as Nomura downgraded the supermarket to “neutral” from “bullish”.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.