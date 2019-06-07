European Equity Market Handover Stocks surge as bad news is good news again

Friday brought one of the worst set of U.S. jobs data of the year yet stocks are rallying hard

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 7, 2019 12:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [7/6/2019 4:31 PM]

  • In one of the surest signs yet that markets and the economy are ending one era and (re)entering another, bad news is good news once again
  • For the second time in three months, non-farm payrolls missed badly, coming in at 75,000 in May against 175,000 forecast, according to a consensus compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings growth also dipped vs. expectations, rising 0.2% month-to-month instead of 0.3% foreseen; payrolls over the prior two months were revised down by 75,000
  • It’s worth noting that forecasts had been sliding all week as data points that typically accompany the official figures disappointed. The fact that the headline print was lower still, shows the extent to which the swing caught markets off-side
  • Yet after a fairly brief dip in risk appetite, several large global indices are set for their best one-day rise of the month so far
  • Friday’s U.S. jobs figures are juxtaposed against the heads of three major central banks this week reaffirming a willingness to act (or act again, in the RBA's case)
  • As such, investors now expect any confirmed economic downturn to be salved by easing

Corporate News

  • Signs abound that reinvigorated sentiment is super-charging bullish stock-specific news
  • Beyond Meat stars again after full-year net revenue guidance crushed Wall Street views; the recently listed group surges around 30%
  • Another market newcomer, Zoom Video leaps 20% after also topping investors’ annual expectations
  • One of the earliest Amazon victims, Barnes & Noble (which owns Britain’s Waterstones) rises 11% as it seals a deal to be bought by private equity group Elliott

Upcoming corporate highlights

BMO: before market open

Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Abe Shares market US NFP Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Yesterday 12:10 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
Yesterday 01:51 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
Yesterday 01:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.