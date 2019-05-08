European Equity Market Handover More trepidation on Trump tariff tweets

Financial market Déjà vu, or that sense we’ve been here before, is difficult to shake

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2019 10:43 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [8/5/2019 2:26 PM

  • Financial market Déjà vu, or that sense we’ve been here before is difficult to shake
  • Washington sticks with plans to load another 15 percentage points of tariffs on Chinese goods, currently set at 10%, issuing formal notice of this a short while ago
  • Consequently stock markets are again tied to headlines, including Trump’s Twitter feed, just like the dark days from earlier in the trade war. A fillip that followed the U.S. president tweeting: "China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the U.S. to make a deal" lasted a few minutes

Corporate News

  • Germany’s DAX outperforms major markets with the help of gains by industrial giant Siemens, which rises 5% on earnings and news that it will spin off its power unit

Upcoming corporate highlights

