Stock market snapshot as of [18/4/2019 2:17 PM
- After shaking off a downdraft from the latest barrage of sobering economic indicators, the largest European stock markets are holding slightly higher
- The modest showing by mid-session—for instance, the DAX traded around 0.4% higher—masked some decent rises off lows; for the DAX, by as much as 143 point
- Resilience is a promising sign with many major stock markets on the edge of challenging resistance comprised of winter highs. There’s no mistaking a lack of conviction though, at the end of a short week in Europe. These gains still look prone to fade
- Wall Street stock index futures trade between 2 and 5 points higher
Corporate News
- Earnings have been supportive. Unilever reported better-than expected underlying sales growth and maintained guidance for sales to rise 3%-5% over the year
- Another consumer goods giant, Nestlé, also posted upbeat sales growth, putting it on track to meet a goal of 3% organic growth for the year
