Euro vs Japanese Yen Retreats from Resistance within Strong Bullish Trend
EUR/JPY (daily chart) as of December 6, 2012 has pulled back from resistance after having made substantial advances since mid-November. This occurs within the context […]
EUR/JPY (daily chart) as of December 6, 2012 has pulled back from resistance after having made substantial advances since mid-November. This occurs within the context […]
EUR/JPY (daily chart) as of December 6, 2012 has pulled back from resistance after having made substantial advances since mid-November. This occurs within the context of a clear uptrend channel that extends back to the July 94.00 area lows. The steep bullish trend that has traversed this channel broke out above several key resistance levels, including 100.00, 104.50, and most recently, 106.00. Having closely approached yet higher resistance at 108.00 yesterday, the pair established a new seven-month high. Price has pulled back from that high as it reached both the 108.00 resistance level as well as the upper border of the parallel trend channel. The 108.00 level could prove to be a difficult barrier to breach. But if price is able to rise above it, thereby accelerating the overall bullish trend, price could reach towards major potential resistance around the 111.50 price region. To the downside, key potential support levels within the context of the bullish trend continue to reside around the 106.00 and 104.50 price regions.