eToro IPO: Everything you need to know about the eToro SPAC

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
July 28, 2022 8:30 AM
677 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

What is eToro?

eToro is an online stockbroker that enables its users to trade shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2007 in Israel, later launching its European offering in 2013, and US offering in 2019. It now operates in over 140 countries.

eToro provides users with a managed portfolio via their social trading features – the idea that people can copy strategies off other, more experience traders. This helps less experienced traders get their foot in the door with financial markets.

When is the eToro IPO?

eToro was expected to IPO via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal in mid-2022, after a previous delay from December 2021. But in July, eToro announced that the $10 billion deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV) was mutually terminated. The press release cited 'circumstances outside of either party's control', which didn't come as a surprise given how quiet the IPO and SPAC market has been in general due to volatility throughout 2022. 

It's likely will make another attempt at going public in the near future, but it will remain to be seen what that will look like: another SPAC deal or a more traditional IPO. 

Take a look at other upcoming IPOs

 

How much is eToro worth?

After the merger, eToro and FTCV were expected to have a combined value of $8.8 billion. This guidance was downgraded in 2022, from the initial $10.4 billion valuation, due to less favourable market conditions. The original deal reflected an implied enterprise value for eToro of about $9.6 billion, so we can assume the second valuation was lower.  

By the end of 2020, eToro was rumoured to have been valued at $2.5 billion following an undisclosed sale of shares to a US-based firm. This was a big step up from the company’s last funding round in 2018, which valued eToro at £800 million.

 

Is eToro profitable?

eToro has yet to reveal its profitability. But the investment service was estimated to have $800 million in cash, and a revenue of $605 million in 2020. While many businesses have suffered due to Covid-19, online trading platforms such as eToro have seen increasing profits caused by volatility on financial markets.

 

How does eToro make money?

The main way eToro makes money is through trading and non-trading fees charged to users. These include spreads, withdrawal fees, inactivity fees and currency conversion charges. As the number of trades being carried out on the eToro platform has increased dramatically – from roughly 27 million in January 2020 to around 75 million in January 2021 – the company has seen a dramatic boost to its income.

eToro also makes money through what is known as a market maker model, which is very typical among brokers and trading providers. When you open a trade, eToro takes the opposite position on its platform – so if you buy Apple stock, it will match your trade exactly with an order to sell Apple. This means eToro’s exposure to your trades is hedged. If the order book is unbalanced, the broker will hedge using third party liquidity providers.

 

What is eToro’s business model?

eToro’s business model is based on attracting individual traders who don’t have enough capital to meet other brokers’ requirements. An eToro user will only need $50 in their account to start trading.

These traders can then use thes ‘social investment network’ products OpenBook and WebTrader to follow other investors to copy their trades and use their strategies. This method of trading is often known as ‘social trading’ – it’s more common among beginner traders, who don’t have the time or experience to identify opportunities in the traditional way.

The top traders can earn a monthly salary, commission and cheaper transaction costs for their own trades.

 

Who are eToro’s competitors?

eToro’s most direct competitor is Robinhood, another trading and investment app focused on the novice trader. Robinhood went public in 2021 but has since been the subject of much criticism, so it will be interesting to see what happens when eToro is subject to market forces.

According to eToro’s press release in March 2021, it has 20 million users – compared to Robinhood’s 13 million.

 

Who owns eToro?

eToro is owned by its founders Yoni Assia – who is currently chief executive officer – his brother Ronen Assia, the company’s executive director, and their friend David Ring. 

Other current owners of eToro shares include Bracket Capital, China Minsheng Financial Holdings, Korea Investment Partners, Digital Currency Group, SoftBank, and Besty Cohen – who is the CEO of the investment group eToro is using to complete their SPAC deal.

 

Who are the directors of eToro?

Name

Position

Yoni Assia

Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Ronen Assia

Founder and Executive Director

Shalom Berkovitz

CFO and Deputy CEO
 Dr. Hedva Ber Global Chief Operations Officer and Deputy CEO

Avi Sela

Chief Operation Officer

Tuval Chomut

Chief Solutions Officer

Jonathan Dayan

VP Trading

Tal Ben-Simon

VP Product

Israel Kalush

VP Engineering

Nir Szmulewicz

VP Marketing

Etay Cohen

VP Customer Facing

Doron Rosenblum

VP Business Solutions

Miri Kedem

VP Human Resources

Elad Lavi

VP Corporate Development

Meron Shani   VP Finance 

Debbie Kahal

General Counsel

Guy Hirsch

Managing Director for US

Robert Francis

Managing Director for Australia
 Lule Dennussue  eToro US CEO
 Kit Wong Managing Director eToro Asia, CEO eToro Singapore
 Dan Moczulski Managing Director eToro UK

Eddy Shalev

Board Member

Santo Politi

Board Member

Avner Stepak

Board Member

How to trade eToro shares

When eToro lists, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way you would any other publicly-traded company on the stock market.

You can trade stocks with City Index with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to start trading:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: IPO Equities Stocks Insights

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

Close-up of stock market board
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    Day trader looking at trading screens
    WE Soda IPO: everything you need to know about WE Soda
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    June 19, 2023 08:00 AM
      Screen showing share price of 22,450
      Primary market: definition, types and examples
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      June 6, 2023 10:15 AM
        China flag
        BABA stock: Everything you need to know about the Alibaba IPOs
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 23, 2023 09:50 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.