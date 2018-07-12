Emerging markets down not out

After a gruelling six months, some emerging market assets are beginning to turn higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2018 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Emerging markets down, not out

Summary

After a gruelling six months, some emerging market assets are beginning to turn higher.

EM trades try to bounce

With the risk of outright trade war heightened, and U.S. economic strength dragging dollar borrowing costs higher, emerging market assets are losing favour, as depicted by the chart for the WisdomTree EM Consumer Growth ETF below (Figure 1). Compare it with Figure 2 which charts PowerShares QQQ ETF, based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The Nasdaq has outperformed all major U.S. gauges in recent years on the back of fast-growing web giants like Netflix, Facebook and Amazon. Figure 3 is the chart for iShares Value ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 Value Index. None of the three assets qualify as ‘overbought’ or ‘oversold’ according to their stochastic oscillator sub-charts. In each case, the indicator is well within standardised boundaries. However, for the EM ETF, the oscillator only recently re-entered the main chart area, rising back above the lower boundary in recent weeks. In other words, it was ‘oversold’ but is now recovering. In one sense, this suggests a missed opportunity. On the other hand, combined with corroborating factors—for instance if weekly technical support at c. $22.30 should hold—the chart could be signalling a sustainable rebound.

Cautions

It’s important to note that many trending indicators are interval-specific. This means their signals are only applicable within the current time frame. In fact, using daily intervals, all the assets below are either close to or have reached a state of being technically overbought. Additionally, buying, or selling interest can keep an asset overbought or oversold for far longer than anyone can predict. In this case though, one possible takeaway is that the EM ETF has begun a sustainable recovery. This can be confirmed by closer observation.



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Today 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Today 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Today 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Today 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.