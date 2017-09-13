Dunelm joins Next on the retail comeback trail

Are Dunelm shares done falling this year?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 13, 2017 12:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

High St. highs and lows

Cyclical by nature, challenging UK retail trends can be sticky, and their pressures uneven. Take Dixons Carphone. Among large high-street names, it has borne the brunt of a double whammy from weak wage growth and volatile inflation. Shares of Britain’s largest electronics and electricals vendor have fallen hard since Britain voted to leave the EU, when uncertainty began to cloud domestic industries, compounded by unanchored sterling. With Dixons already down about 55% in 2017 though, this week’s updated CPI and earnings—still elevated and slack respectively—only trimmed the stock a bit. Other retailers at the discretionary end of the high street are more in focus. Earlier in the week, JD Sports showed it’s not impossible to beat the street by carving out a discretionary niche. But the 34% rise of its stock over a year is unusual for a retailer of its size. Dunelm Group is among a clutch of less sure-footed groups with low exposure to necessities—which in theory can underpin revenues. The family-run firm has grown at a fair clip since joining the FTSE 250 seven years ago, and now has a market capitalisation of £1.2bn. That’s more than double that of Debenhams, though a fifth the value of homeware rival Marks & Spencer, and six times smaller than Kingfisher.

Still challenged

Dunelm’s place at the intersection of markets dominated by longer-established names hasn’t always been comfortable. Its shares are 16% lower this year, though they’ve halved a deeper loss on signs that a string of mishaps has passed. The rebound continued on Wednesday with full-year sales coming in on target at £955m, though 23% lower year-on-year. Dunelm still expects “the trading climate to remain challenging”, noting disposable incomes are pressured.

In other words, despite improved recent trading, it’s too early to say it has manoeuvred sustainably out of a tough spot. Dunelm’s goal of doubling sales over the ‘medium term’ may not necessarily apply to its current fiscal year. Dunelm could therefore still close a roughly ten percentage point gap to a rival on the downside—long-term turnaround play Debenhams—before catching up with a rival on the upside—possible near-term comeback story M&S. Either way, uncertainty remains a negative denominator for Dunelm.

Next’s digital revamp

The other pair-off with M&S in focus this week is Next. The UK institution is Next’s closest rival in the mid-priced clothing market. Like Dunelm, Next, which sells more clothes to Britons than any other company, is showing signs of recovery. Again, like Dunelm though, recovery hopes are tentative and may already be in its share price. “I’m marginally less pessimistic than I was three months ago” CEO Simon Wolfson said in August. The patch helping him avoid the blues was probably a startling 11.4% rise in digital sales following a wide-ranging online revamp. Digital sales will be in focus when Next releases first-half results on Thursday. Continued strong online growth will help decide if the stock closes the 2 percentage point gap to M&S over the year-to-date, after a 16% rise since July. Even after that bounce, its shares are down 9% this year. Any signs that new pockets of growth are evaporating could weigh on the stock again, and read poorly across the high street as well.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.