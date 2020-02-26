Diageo Sinks 2 As It Warns On Coronavirus

Disruption Until March?

Diageo have said that they expect the disruption until at least until the end of March. They expect normal trade to resume by June when it expects sales to return to normal levels. Whilst the spread of coronavirus is showing signs of slowing in China, it is picking up across the rest of Asia and the world. Given that we are according to many scientists on the cusp of a pandemic, these forecasts could be a little bullish from Diageo.







Any sign of travel restrictions or more lock downs across Europe or the US could see the share price take another leg lower. Chart thoughts

Diageo is trading at an 11-month low, below its 50, 100 and 200 sma, with bearish momentum.

Support can be seen at 2830 (30th Jan ’19 low) prior to 2790 (low 4th March’19).

Resistance can be seen at 2937 (today’s high) prior to 3029 (yesterday’s high) and 3069 (Monday’s high).





The Asia Pacific region is a key growth area for Diageo. Last year it accounted for 21% of sales alone and China saw organic sales lift 11%.Consequently, net sales are now expected to take a hit in the region of £225 to £235 million. The stock is down 1.9% today and 4.75% so far this week.