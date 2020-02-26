Diageo Sinks 2 As It Warns On Coronavirus

Diageo drops on coronavirus hit to profits

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 26, 2020 9:23 AM
Currency prices
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
There is no hiding from the coronavirus, and it appears few industries are safe from the reaches of the killer virus.

Airlines, travel and tourism stocks are the obvious victims, owing to travel restrictions - be those forced or self-imposed. We have seen travel and tourism stocks lead the charge southwards earlier this week with easyJet down 17% at one point on Monday. 

However, lock downs or simply the fear of being in public spaces where you could be vulnerable to catching coronavirus is impacting a much wider set of industries.

Asia Pacific Diageo’s key market
Diageo is the latest to warn on the impact of coronavirus. The world’s biggest spirits maker warned today that the coronavirus outbreak is expected to knock £200 million off operating profits this year, which equates to roughly 5%.

Sales in Asia are drying up. Bars and restaurants in China, a rapidly growing market are closed, sales in airports have been hurt, conferences and banquets have been reduced or cancelled and not just in China, this is across Asia. 

The Asia Pacific region is a key growth area for Diageo. Last year it accounted for 21% of sales alone and China saw organic sales lift 11%.
Consequently, net sales are now expected to take a hit in the region of £225 to £235 million. The stock is down 1.9% today and 4.75% so far this week. 
Disruption Until March?
Diageo have said that they expect the disruption until at least until the end of March. They expect normal trade to resume by June when it expects sales to return to normal levels. Whilst the spread of coronavirus is showing signs of slowing in China, it is picking up across the rest of Asia and the world. Given that we are according to many scientists on the cusp of a pandemic, these forecasts could be a little bullish from Diageo.

Any sign of travel restrictions or more lock downs across Europe or the US could see the share price take another leg lower.

Chart thoughts
Diageo is trading at an 11-month low, below its 50, 100 and 200 sma, with bearish momentum.
Support can be seen at 2830 (30th Jan ’19 low) prior to 2790 (low 4th March’19).
Resistance can be seen at 2937 (today’s high) prior to 3029 (yesterday’s high) and 3069 (Monday’s high).



Related tags: Shares market Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.