Dax Lower As Coronavirus Carnage Continues

Another day, another move lower. Can additional stimulus prop up the Dax?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 23, 2020 4:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Asian stocks sank on Monday and European stocks are heading for a lower start on the open, as countries across the globe adopt increasingly stricter measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. These very measures are threatening to overwhelm central bank’s efforts to cushion the economic fallout from coronavirus, increasing the prospect of a deep global recession. 

A surge in the number of coronavirus cases over the weekend, in addition to US Congress failing to agree on an aid plan are contributing to another strong risk off session. In a taste of things to come, US futures hit limit down (pause in trading when futures fall 5%) in the Asian session as fear on unprecedented levels continues to drive trading. 

Additional German stimulus
Last week the ECB stunned the markets with an announcement of €750 billion asset purchases, in Christine Lagarde’s “whatever it takes moment”. However fiscal stimulus across the region has been overwhelmingly national. Germany today is expected to agree on an additional €150 billion in fiscal stimulus. There had been criticism aimed towards the German government for doing too little to stabilise the country. However, over the past 2 weeks the German government has reacted swiftly and is thinking big.

Consumer confidence
Eurozone consumer confidence data will be in focus later today. Analysts are expecting confidence to drop to -13 in March, down from -6 the previous month. The data comes after last week’s German IFO business climate index fell by the most since 1991, as coronavirus crisis takes its toll on confidence. 

Dax levels to watch
Dax futures are trading at 8540, as the index faces another drop lower on the open. The futures have picked up from the low overnight 8018, however are struggling with resistance at 8612/20.
Immediate resistance can be seen at 8612 (today’s high/ 50 sma & 100 sma on 1-hour chart). A move above that strong resistance level could see more buyers come in and open the doors to 8804 (high 20th March) before 9100 (100 sma).
On the downside support can be seen at 7990 (low 19th March) prior to historical lows of 7800 (low June’13) and 7600 (low April’13).



Related tags: Germany 40 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.