DAX jumps on optimism over Greece and China technical buying

European stock markets are continuing to push higher as we approach the mid-session. Investors are relieved that China’s attempts at halting the market turmoil there […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2015 1:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets are continuing to push higher as we approach the mid-session. Investors are relieved that China’s attempts at halting the market turmoil there has finally worked – at least for now, anyway – as the Shanghai Composite closed up 5.75% overnight.  In addition, optimism about the prospects of a Greek deal is growing as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to submit ‘credible’ reform proposals to the EU later. In the US, index futures are also pointing to a higher open on Wall Street  as the second quarter earnings season unofficially got underway last night after Alcoa reported its numbers. US investors may wait to see the results of a few company earnings before deciding on what to do with their long equity positions, which could be another factor helping to stabilise the markets. Meanwhile minutes from the FOMC’s last policy meeting yesterday contained very little in the way of new information other than what we already knew. However, as some FOMC members are concerned about the developments in China and Greece, the Fed may after all wait until the start of 2016 before hiking interest rates. The prospects of rates remaining low for slightly longer than expected is further good news for the stocks markets, and potentially bad for the dollar.

Like China’s Shanghai Composite and the S&P 500 in the US, Germany’s DAX has found strong support from its own 200-day moving average. This particular moving average is closely-watched and it is thought that some money managers and hedge funds have specific rules that prevent them from buying markets which trade below these averages. Others, particularly those that believe in the theory of mean reversion, have strategies that specifically require them to buy at or around the 200-day average. It is therefore encouraging to see these indices finding some much-needed strength at these levels. BUT it remains to be seen whether this bounce is indeed driven by strong buying pressure or merely short covering.

In the case of the DAX, the German index has also completed an AB=CD move. Point D of this move has been established at just below the 161.8% Fibonacci level of the BC swing at 10690. This Fibonacci exhaustion point is not too far below the long term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the upswing from the October low, at 10855. The latter represents a relatively shallow retracement in the long-term bull trend and if the index were to find a clear base here, then the next move higher could potentially be explosive as it would suggest that the bulk of the market participants are still positioned long or at least hold a bullish view. Meanwhile the momentum indicator RSI has formed a clear bullish divergence with the index: it has made a higher low.

Thus, if the 200-day average support holds firm, as it is for the time being, a potential rally could be on the way, particularly as there are also a couple of market gaps that have yet to be “filled.”  The first such void is above the resistance level of 10995 and the second is above 11295. We could therefore see the DAX rally all the way to the upper trend of its bearish channel, particularly if we hear some good news regarding Greece.  The bear channel would turn into a long-term bull flag if the DAX eventually breaks out to the upside. If seen, this would be a very bullish outcome.

However, if the bounce from these levels fails to inspire a buying frenzy in the coming days then we could be in for a much larger correction. Indeed, if the DAX and co. break decisively below their 200-day averages, we could see further withdrawal of long positions from the group of market participants discussed above, which could exacerbate the sell-off. In this case, the DAX could easily drop to 10,000 or lower before deciding on its next move.

15.07.09 dax

Related tags: China Dax Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis Greece

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.