China PMI holds risk firm as USD JPY trades on 80 00

EUR/USD Range: 1.3211-1.3260 Support: 1.2950 Resistance: 1.3350 The euro continues to trade steady as the market digests the recent Greek bailout, with risk getting a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 22, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3211-1.3260
Support: 1.2950
Resistance: 1.3350

The euro continues to trade steady as the market digests the recent Greek bailout, with risk getting a boost following a stronger Chinese PMI reading of 49.7 from 48.8 last month. Today we see the release of eurozone PMI numbers, with expectations of a slight rise to 50.8 from 50.4 still showing a meagre pace of economic growth. Greece may have secured its second bailout but there is much media speculation that the Greek government is racing to complete the checklist of reforms demanded by its lenders adding the short timetable and tough conditions reflecting a lack of trust between Greece and its lenders.

 

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5764 – 1.5796
Support: 1.5740
Resistance: 1.5850

Sterling lost some of its shine yesterday afternoon as a large EUR/GBP buy order was executed in the market by a prominent European house although the 0.8400-25 level is still seen as good technical resistance. The European market seems to have developed a theme of selling the pound ahead of UK data releases in anticipation of more doom and gloom. Today sees the release of BoE minutes, with the bank vote expected to be 9-0 on rates and 8-1 in favour of increased asset purchases.

 

 

USD/JPY

Range: 79.68-80.08
Support: 79.30
Resistance: 80.25

USD/JPY has finally broken through the barriers at 80.00 as the supporting US yields and oil price rise have increased investor appetite for the carry trade keeping the JPY firmly on the back foot. Although the trend seems firmly in place we are approaching some important technical resistance levels with 80.25 seen as the post intervention highs last August and the 21-month moving average seen at 80.50.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.