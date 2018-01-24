Chart of the day DAX uptrend remains intact

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 24, 2018 11:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Germany 30 Index (Wed, 24 Jan)


Key technical elements

  • Since its 17 Jan 2018 minor swing low, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has been evolving in a minor ascending channel (depicted in orange) within medium-term ascending channel (depicted in dark blue) in place since 02 Jan 2018 low.
  • Current price has started to consolidate above the lower boundary of the minor ascending channel now acting as a support at 13470.
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand 13670 (the upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 17 Jan 2018 & the 3.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 17 Jan 2018 low) follow by 13760/820 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to turn up right above its oversold region which suggests a revival of short-term upside momentum of price action.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 13530

Pivot (key support): 13470

Resistances: 13670 & 13760/820

Next support: 13400/340

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 13470 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to resume its potential impulsive upleg to target the next resistance at 13670 and above it opens scope for a test on the 13760/820 zone.

On the other hand, a break below 13470 may negate the bullish tone to trigger a deeper corrective pull-back towards the next support at 13400/340 (the former swing high area of 08/09 Jan 2018 & medium-term ascending channel support from 02 Jan 2018 low).

Chart is from City Index Advantage TraderPro



