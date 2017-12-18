Can Bitcoin maintain rally

Bitcoin futures started trading on the CME overnight, which is the world’s largest futures exchange. This is the second exchange to offer bitcoin futures, further cementing the crypto currency’s legitimacy.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2017 1:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bitcoin futures started trading on the CME overnight, which is the world’s largest futures exchange. This is the second exchange to offer bitcoin futures, further cementing the crypto currency’s legitimacy. The launch has gone fairly smoothly so far, which should bolster investor confidence. But with the noticeable rise of other cryptos, such as Bitcoin Cash, Etherium and Ripple, can Bitcoin continue its impressive rally or has it gone up too high, too fast? So far, sentiment remains positive and investors’ appetite unquenchable despite Bitcoin’s extreme volatility and past vulnerability. I personally do not think that Bitcoin is in a bubble yet, but once every Tom, Dick and Harry starts talking about it then you will know it is in a bubble. Even then, who could possibly know what the ultimate high will be?

But for now, BTC/USD still remains in a strong uptrend despite today’s consolidation. While Bitcoin futures climbed above the 20K market overnight, the underlying asset has yet to hit that hurdle. But the relatively tight consolidation below this level means it could be a matter of time before price potentially tests this level. Indeed, we haven’t seen any distinct signs of reversal so far and all the key support levels remain intact. In fact, after the overnight drop, the crypto currency bounced nicely off a key support at 17900, which was previously resistance. In addition, a short-term bullish trend line which cut through this area also held firm.

Thus, going forward, 17900 will be the pivotal level to watch now as the bulls and bears battle it out. Only a decisive break below this level would mean the short-term bias would turn bearish. Meanwhile, on the upside, the key area to watch is between 18975 and 19275, which was formerly support, now offering a bit of resistance. The bulls require a move above this area soon, as this would indeed confirm that the overnight break below Sunday’s low of 18465 was just a run on stops rather than a break in market structure. If and when price breaks above here then there’s little further resistance until the 20K mark. Beyond this psychological hurdle are the Fibonacci extension levels of the most recent drop, at 20165 (127.2%) and 20800 (161.8%), where we may see some long-side profit-taking, should price get there in the first place.

 

Related tags: Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.