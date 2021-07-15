Boxed SPAC everything you need to know about Boxed

Boxed has taken the concept of online delivery and applied it to wholesale goods – with an aim to make bulk shopping easy and fun. As the company eyes a US listing via a SPAC, here’s more on its background and strategy.

July 15, 2021 12:42 PM
Close-up of market chart

Boxed SPAC: What do we know about the Boxed SPAC?

The Boxed.com SPAC could occur later in 2021, with the business earmarked to merge with blank cheque company Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The combined company will be known as Boxed Inc. 

The transaction could deliver the company $334 million to fund growth, comprising proceeds from Seven Oaks as well as a variety of investors in common stock and convertible notes.

A potential valuation of $900 million has been reported.

Want to trade more IPOs? Visit our IPO trading page.

How to trade Boxed shares

When Boxed lists, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way you would any other publicly-traded company on the stock market.

You can trade stocks with us via these easy steps:

  • Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  • Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  • Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  • Place the trade

How much is Boxed worth?

Boxed was worth $600 million as of its 2018 Series D fundraising valuation, when it raised $111 million. However, since then the company has enjoyed a boost in revenues, particularly during the coronavirus epidemic, as well as launching a range of strategic partnerships that may have contributed to a valuation closer to the $900 million goal on listing.

What does Boxed do?

Boxed is a New York-based wholesale retailer that delivers bulk packages of groceries and household items to customers via its website and app. The company uses fulfilment centres around the US to help make deliveries within two days of ordering, and charges no membership fees as traditional wholesalers do.

The company was started in 2013 by mobile gaming professionals Chieh Huang, Jared Yaman, Christopher Cheung, and William Fong, when Huang saw a gap in the market for wholesale product deliveries ordered online.

The original operation shipped products from Huang’s garage in Edison, New Jersey before the company secured a round of seed funding to the tune of $1.1 million. The funds allowed the company to open its first fulfilment centre in the same area with which to facilitate deliveries.

A Series A round quickly followed in 2014 that raised the company a further $6.5 million, and a Series B of $25 million was achieved in 2015. By 2016, the company’s turnover had hit $100 million, and the same year it raised $100 million via a Series C.

The latest round of funding before the IPO saw the company raise $111 million in 2018, which was earmarked for ramping up automation of facilities to improve efficiencies and better service customer demand.   

As of 2021 Boxed has in excess of 200 employees. The company’s net revenue was $187 million for 2020, according to its latest investor presentation, with a goal for $1 billion in sales by 2026.

Who are Boxed’s competitors?

When it comes to Boxed’s competitors, it would be logical to suggest that Costco is chief among its wholesaler rivals. However, Huang has asserted that the company has a ‘brand-new audience’ comprising a younger customer base that doesn’t shop much at Costco.

A better comparison might be online grocery delivery operations Instacart, Getir and FreshDirect, which all started with quick and easy online deliveries at the heart of their offering, although Boxed enjoys a higher average order due to being set up for bulk purchases. Of these operators, Instacart is the largest by revenues with $1.5 billion in sales as of 2020.

How does Boxed make money?

Boxed makes money by purchasing products directly from manufacturers and selling them on to businesses and consumers for a profit via its app technology and fulfilment centres. The company has said it is able to make money through a lean cost base, with a focus on cutting out unnecessary intermediaries, as well as focusing on higher mark-up items that can be easily shipped. 

What is Boxed's business strategy?

Boxed’s business strategy of fast and easy delivery of a range of items is dependent on advanced and often proprietary technology, from robotics in fulfilment centres to keep costs down to sophisticated predictive analytics to help the company forecast what business customers are likely to need.

But the focus on automation doesn’t mean the company skimps on investing in staff; benefits include $20,000 contributions towards weddings and comped tuition fees for the children of workers, highlighting an ethos of employee care for increased morale.

The company also continues to seal strategic partnerships to boost its rate of growth. These include its 2019 partnership with German supermarket Lidl, where Boxed licensed its technology and enabled access to Lidl customers. Another prominent deal was signed in January 2021 with Japan's largest supermarket chain, Aeon, to develop its e-commerce network in Malaysia through the provision of a storefront platform and inventory-picking software.

Boxed has also branched out into selling digital advertising and provides a marketplace online for third-party sellers.

With the proceeds of the SPAC Boxed will, among other growth initiatives, aim to monetise its proprietary, end-to-end e-commerce technology via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering.

Is Boxed profitable?

The profitability details of Boxed are not in the public domain, with information limited to a gross margin disclosure of 14%, with a goal of 30% by 2026.

Who owns Boxed?

The ownership of Boxed is split between the founders and various other individuals, as well as venture capital and other institutions. Bali Venture Partners CEO Dan Schryer and French entrepreneur Gabriel Naouri hold a stake, as does Aeon, in addition to financiers such as CDIB Capital and Nomura Securities.

Who are the directors of Boxed?

Chieh Huang - CEO

Christopher Cheung– Co-founder

Jared Yaman – Co-founder, Chief Operations Officer

William Fong – Co-founder, Chief Technology Officer

Rhonda Ramparas – Chief Financial Officer

Alison Weick – Chief Marketing Officer

Anthony Oland – Chief People Officer


Related tags: IPO Stocks Insights

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Yesterday 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:33 AM
EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
Yesterday 04:49 AM
Nasdaq reaches new record high, a week ahead of FOMC: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

recession_02
Fanatics IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Fanatics
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 21, 2024 10:54 PM
    tesla_04
    Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 18, 2024 11:38 PM
      Grains in field close-up
      Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 16, 2024 11:22 PM
        Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 16, 2024 07:11 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.