Bitcoin 2024 Technical Outlook Preview

To the topside, bulls will be watching the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracements of the 2021-2022 pullback around $48,500 and $57,400 as logical resistance levels, with little above those areas and the all-time record high near $69,000.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 12:27 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

This is an excerpt from our full Bitcoin 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year. Click the banner at the bottom to download the full report.


Bitcoin Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Weekly Chart

BITCOIN_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_BTCUSD_CHART_12292023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the weekly chart of Bitcoin, we can see that 2023’s bullish move has almost completely retraced the 2022 drop as of writing in mid-December. The cryptocurrency is currently in overbought territory per the 14-week RSI, signalling the potential for a near-term pullback, but as long as prices remain above previous-resistance-turned-support at $32K and the rising 50-week EMA near $30K, Bitcoin bulls will remain in control.

To the topside, bulls will be watching the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracements of the 2021-2022 pullback around $48,500 and $57,400 as logical resistance levels, with little above those areas and the all-time record high near $69,000.

Between entering the most bullish period of its 4-year halving to the relative lack of supply and fundamental catalysts like a US ETF and pivot to expansionary monetary policy, there are plenty of reasons for Bitcoin bulls to be excited for 2024. As always, that optimistic outlook has to be balanced against the elevated risk of regulation, fraud, and hacks inherent with a nascent asset class.

Proponents of cryptoassets like to say that Bitcoin and its ilk are “speedrunning financial history,” making all the mistakes but realizing the ultimate success of other financial assets on an ultra-compressed timeline. For many traders in traditional financial markets, it may feel unbelievably quick for an asset to go from the depths of a bear market and utter despondency at the start of 2023 to the middle of a raging bull market in 2024, but for Bitcoin, that would just be par for the course.

What are the major fundamental storylines for Bitcoin traders to watch next year? What about the impact of the Bitcoin Halvening? See our full guide to explore these themes and more!

 

 


Market Outlook Bitcoin

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Crypto Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:13 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Yesterday 06:48 AM
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 01:45 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 07:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 25, 2023 01:47 PM
    Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
    Bitcoin Analysis: BTC/USD Bursts Higher on ETF Expectations
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 25, 2023 02:32 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 24, 2023 04:49 AM
        Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 29, 2023 02:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.