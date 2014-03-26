Bellway s latest update further adds to the positivity around housebuilders

Bellway’s shares went up today (26th March), on the back of the company’s decent first-half numbers. Housebuilders have certainly been enjoying something of a good […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2014 4:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bellway’s shares went up today (26th March), on the back of the company’s decent first-half numbers.

Housebuilders have certainly been enjoying something of a good run lately, and the latest market update from Bellway will, no doubt, further add to investors’ positive sentiment on the sector.

For its half year ended January, the company took revenue of around £700m, representing a 39.5% increase over the previous year.

That was thanks to the sale of 3,245 homes during the period, up from 2,597 sold the year before.

Adding further to the boost was the 13% increase in average selling price (£212,071 versus the previous year’s figure of £187,426), partly fuelled by higher prices in the south where UK-based Bellway has strong focus.

Pre-tax profit for the period came in at £104m, that’s a remarkable 73% increase over last year’s figure of £60m.

The company’s outlook appears healthy.

Rates of reservations in the six months to January, according to the company, averaged some 137 per week – compared to 97 per week the year before.

Additionally, as at 9th March, the housebuilder’s forward order book had grown in value to around £830m, representing 3,944 homes and a 63.5% increase over last year. That’s helped the company’s confidence in forecasting a 20% sales volume growth for the current fiscal year.

All of this is predominantly thanks to the UK government’s Help to Buy scheme, which has been discussed previously, including its extension to 2020 (it was previously set to end in 2016) – which certainly buoyed investors’ existing upbeat view of the sector.

Bellway and peers are keeping shareholders happy

Bellway is not alone. Certainly, other players in the sector (including Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Barratt Developments, Bovis Homes and Crest Nicholson) have benefited from strong momentum in the recovering UK housing market.

All have equally posted decent results, which have been followed by dividend hikes and – in some cases – proposed additional cash hand-outs to shareholders. Meanwhile, all have, unsurprisingly, seen their valuation on the rise over the last two or so years.

That said, it’s the case that some are riding somewhat higher than others.

Bellway’s valuation of around 12x forward earnings, for instance, is just under 2% above Bovis Homes’ but some 14% below Barratt’s.

Potential risks exist, however…

To be sure, certain likely factors (interest rate rise – to name but one) in the medium-long term threaten to put the brakes on the strong run currently enjoyed by these companies. Another possible risk has been highlighted here previously. But, for now, the story looks intact for Bellway.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.