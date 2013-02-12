Barclays lifts FTSE higher

European markets saw a slightly negative start to the trading day as investors were cautious following news that North Korea had carried out its third […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 12, 2013 11:35 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets saw a slightly negative start to the trading day as investors were cautious following news that North Korea had carried out its third nuclear test overnight. By mid morning, however, the FTSE had at least managed to turn positive, finding support from the banking sector.

Barclays has impressed the market this morning, unveiling its ‘Project Transform’ alongside its full-year results. Pre-tax profits of £246 million were reported – sharply lower than the £5.9 million reported in 2011. This highlights the full extent of the damage caused by compensating the victims of the mis-selling scandal, however, the company’s cost performance for the year 2012 has been praised.

Barclays has also confirmed that it will cut at least 3700 jobs in 2013 as part of a continued strategic overhaul to reduce costs yet further. It will cut at least £2 billion from its annual cost base. The company’s share price was up over 4.4% in early trading as  the markets were pleased to see the bank moving forward after a year marred by Libor manipulation, potential  illicit payments to the Middle East and mis-selling compensation.

Sector peers Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland also gained on the back of Barclays, with their shares trading up 3.3% and 1.7% respectively. On the downside, miners posted loses in London as they tracked metal prices lower; Antofagasta dropped 1.5%, BHP Billiton fell 0.9% and Kazakhmys was down 1% by mid morning trading.

Looking at broader Europe, EU ministers concluded their meeting yesterday by highlighting their concern over the euro’s strength. This seems to be a topic which, along with currency wars, could be a central theme for much of 2013. The president of the Eurogroup who oversees the agenda of the monthly meetings stated that the forum for further discussion on the matter should be the G-20 meeting in Moscow on Friday.

Economic data is in short supply today. The UK inflation figures came in as expected at 2.7%, still 0.7% above target and unchanged for four months. This afternoon, ECB President Draghi will meet with the Prime Minister of Spain for a press conference.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.