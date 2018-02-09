Another sell off in US and Asia sees Europe open lower

A renewed, deep, sell off on Wall Street and in Asia overnight ensured a heavy drop was on the cards for European bourses this morning. The Dow Jones plunged over 1000 points for the second time this week, whilst the S&P tumbled some 3.8%. Both indices are in confirmed correction, whereby they have fallen over 10% from the recent high, which was just 2 weeks ago as concerns over rising interest rates continue to spook the market.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 9, 2018 4:32 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A renewed, deep, sell off on Wall Street and in Asia overnight ensured a heavy drop was on the cards for European bourses this morning. The Dow Jones plunged over 1000 points for the second time this week, whilst the S&P tumbled some 3.8%. 

Both indices are in confirmed correction, whereby they have fallen over 10% from the recent high, which was just 2 weeks ago as concerns over rising interest rates continue to spook the market. 

Concerns over a rising interest rates were exasperated in the previous session after a more hawkish than expected Bank of England could look to hike rates as soon as May and after a solid jobless claims report, which unexpectedly dropped by 221k, reinforcing the tightening of the US labour market which is often a precursor to raising interest rates. 

European stocks have the advantage 

Interestingly the selloff in Europe is less exaggerated than that in the US and that is because in Europe we continue to see dividend yields outpacing government debt yields. Meanwhile that dynamic is reversing at a rapid rate in the US which is not working in the favour of US equities despite solid economic data and a strong earnings outlook. 

Trinity Mirror rallies 10% 

In corporate news Trinity Mirror is a standout performer rallying over 10% on the open after agreeing to buy all of Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell publishing assets. The owner of the mirror will pick up the Daily and Sunday Express and the Daily Star following the conclusion of talks which began in the Autumn. There is a lot of sense behind this deal, which comes at a time when print advertising is falling at Trinity Mirror. There are significant commercial synergies which are expected to result in some serious cost savings going forward. 

GBP/USD in focus ahead of a barrage of UK data 

In the forex market the pound id seen on the front foot ahead of a slew of economic data later this morning. GBP/USD rallied to a high of $1.4066 in the previous session following a more hawkish than expected BoE. Strength in the dollar in the US session mean the pair were unable to hold onto all the gains and GBP/USD slipped back below $1.40. Industrial production, manufacturing and construction output are all due for release this morning. 

With the BoE hinting that it could look to raise interest rates as soon as May, the markets will want to see solid economic data prints to confirm that the UK economy can sustain a hike so soon. Any signs of weakness could see the pound drop back below $1.39, before heading towards support at $1.3875. On the up side the bulls will keep $1.40 as a near term target.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.