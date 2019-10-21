Anglo American and Antofagasta to ride out copper volatility

Shares in both firms have been trending lower over the past six months as tension between US and China have been ratcheting up.

Why? Both firms are prominent miners of copper. Copper prices have been depressed as the world’s two largest economies and major importers of copper remain clinched in the ongoing trade dispute.





Anglo American

The chart clearly shows just how closely Anglo American tracks the price of copper. However, Anglo American could be better positioned now to ride out the volatility in copper thanks to its platinum groups metal division. This division has recently turned a corner so could offer more of a helping hand. This is down to increasing demand for palladium, which is used in batteries and thanks to rising demand for platinum amid a strong precious metals market.



