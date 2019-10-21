Anglo American and Antofagasta to ride out copper volatility

Anglo American & Antofagasta release Q3 production update this week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 21, 2019 8:19 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Anglo American and Antofagasta are expected to update the market this week with third quarter production update. Anglo American on Tuesday and Antofagasta on Wednesday. 

US – Sino trade dispute
Shares in both firms have been trending lower over the past six months as tension between US and China have been ratcheting up. 
Why? Both firms are prominent miners of copper. Copper prices have been depressed as the world’s two largest economies and major importers of copper remain clinched in the ongoing trade dispute.

Anglo American
The chart clearly shows just how closely Anglo American tracks the price of copper. However, Anglo American could be better positioned now to ride out the volatility in copper thanks to its platinum groups metal division. This division has recently turned a corner so could offer more of a helping hand. This is down to increasing demand for palladium, which is used in batteries and thanks to rising demand for platinum amid a strong precious metals market.

Anglo has recently crossed its 200 sma, potentially indicating that trend is shifting up. We are looking for a break above 2000p, which could open the door to 2120p


Antofagasta
Antofagasta are expected to record production figures, following 22% growth in the first half of the year. Antofagasta has managed to perform well despite falling copper prices, thanks to increasing its gold output. Unlike copper, gold has been performing very well amid increased geopolitical uncertainty.

However, when Antofagasta releases its update, investors won’t just be scrutinizing the numbers, they will also be looking closely for any indication of improving relations with employees. Antofagasta narrowly avoided a walk out at its mines in Chile after agreeing to increase wages by 1%.

Antofagasta has meaningfully moved through the 200 sma. We are looking for a push above 910 to confirm the bullish trend. On the downside resistance can be seen at 810p.



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY forecast: The yen strengthens on slightly hot CPI data
Today 12:54 AM
AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week
Yesterday 01:53 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:25 AM
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Yesterday 02:52 AM
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
February 25, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.