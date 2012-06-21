A slow sell off on disappointing Federal Reserve news and Chinese data

European markets traded lower as investors displayed a disappointed reaction to the Federal Reserve’s lack of mention of further quantative easing and its more bearish […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 21, 2012 6:02 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets traded lower as investors displayed a disappointed reaction to the Federal Reserve’s lack of mention of further quantative easing and its more bearish stance on the forecast for the US economy. This, in addition to more weak economic data from China, has seen investors reassess their positions after a four-day rally. The FTSE 100 lost 1% as a result with the German DAX losing 0.77% as resources stocks fall out of favour.

Last night Ben Bernanke said that the US Federal Reserve would continue with its Operation Twist programme, a bond buying programme aimed at reducing long term borrowing costs and stimulating growth. However the markets had already priced in the extension of this programme and were really looking out for signs of the more aggressive quantative easing. The rally that we have seen over the past few days has been based very much on the expectation of further QE and although Bernanke said that that the Fed was prepared to do more to help the fragile economy should the labour market continue to suffer, he did not outline a definite timeline.

Other disappointing news for the markets to digest came from China, which reported a contraction in manufacturing PMI to a seven-month low of 48.1 in June. The factory sector in China has now shrunk for eight months in a row, with the euro area slump causing a particular issue for China, which is used to relying on exports to grow its economy. This data, coupled with the Federal Reserve slashing growth forecasts from the US economy this year to a range of 1.9%-2.4% from 2.4% – 2.9%, saw commodity prices drop overnight and resource stocks falter as concerns over demand grow.

Focusing on UK equities the mining and energy sectors have suffered in early trading, with Vedanta, Kazakhmys and BP all shedding over 4.5% of their value. On the plus side, defensive stocks such as pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca pushed higher by around 0.5% respectively.

A successful Spanish bond auction this morning saw €2.2 billion of debt sold, this was above the planned range. However the cost of borrowing rose on many of the maturities although notably dropped 11 basis points to 6.6% on the benchmark 10-year government bond. In the short term this will be considered a successful auction and should reduce some of the pressure on Spain as we go into the weekend.

Spanish Bank Stress Tests

After the European close the results of two independent stress tests on Spanish banks were released. The Oliver Wyman Bank audit showed a need for an additional €62bn in funding to strengthen banks balance sheets under stressed conditions, whilst another audit conducted by Roland Berger Bank called for €51.8bn. The results fall some way short of the €100bn requested by Spain as bailout funds and the Bank of Spain said the tests were much tougher than those of which carried out by the IMF recently.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.