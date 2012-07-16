A choppy session with concerns over China still weighing on sentiment

European markets have struggled for a direction so far on Monday. Resource stocks put pressure on the main indices as concerns over China’s economy weighed […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 16, 2012 3:40 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets have struggled for a direction so far on Monday. Resource stocks put pressure on the main indices as concerns over China’s economy weighed on sentiment and banks further added to the downward pressure following comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Despite a cautiously positive start, the damp mood quickly took hold and the main European Indices have since lost ground. As a result the CAC has given up 0.4%, the DAX 0.2% and the FTSE is trading 0.1% lower.

After China has reported its 6th consecutive quarterly slowdown in growth last week, The Premier Wen Jiabao failed to sooth sentiment by starting that China’s expected economic rebound has not been as strong as forecast. “It should be clearly understood that the momentum for a stable rebound in the economy has not yet been established,” he warned.

Metal prices dropped following these remarks which translated to a broad sell off in resource stocks. Rangold Resources fell 1.6%, Polymetal International was down 1.71% and heavyweight Rio Tinto dropped 1.2%. Nomura added to the pressure on the sector by cutting its target prices of numerous miners due to lower commodity prices.

Banks were also notable losers following comments from ECB President Mario Draghi who is arguing for senior creditors to be held accountable when a bank goes into liquidation. This would be especially relevant for Spain and would mean that the tax payer would not shoulder the burden but share with the appropriate bond holders. Perhaps in principle a good idea to share the pain, however the bond market is extremely fragile right now and this may prove to be too much. Consequently Barclays was down 2.5% tracing European banks such as Santander, down 3.1% lower.

Security firm G4S is by far the biggest loser today after admitting that it will incur a loss on its Olympic Games contract of £35-£50m after falling short in providing the number of security personnel that it agreed to supply. Despite an apology from the CEO Nick Buckles, the company has received downgrades from both UBS and Jefferies. It is currently down over 9%.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.