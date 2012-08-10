5 day winning streak ends for the FTSE

European markets finished their five-day winning streak today as weak Chinese data and concerns over the eurozone debt crisis begin to re emerge, causing traders […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 10, 2012 11:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets finished their five-day winning streak today as weak Chinese data and concerns over the eurozone debt crisis begin to re emerge, causing traders to start booking out profits.

Chinese trade data set the scene for the trading day, coming in dramatically worse than expected. Exports grew a mere 1% against expectations of a growth of 8.6%, whilst import also grew less than expected at 4.7%. These are the worst export growth numbers since November 2009 and highlight how susceptible the Chinese economy is to external risk.

China, the largest metal consumer, holds the reins over the global mining sector. Any suspected or actual slowdown in the Chinese economy is cause for concern for the miners. Consequently this sector put pressure on the UK index, resulting in it closing down 4 points at 5847.

Barclays closed up 2.4%, topping the FTSE leader board after announcing that David Walker, an industry veteran and former Bank of England official, will take over from Marcus Agius as Chairman. Barclay’s shares have recovered over 20% in the last few weeks, having hit a Libor scandal induced low on 26 July.

However in general the markets had rallied considerably since Thursday 26th July, the date when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he would do “whatever it takes” to protect the euro from the region’s debt crisis. However traders have started to realise that this may not be the case, especially if there is continued failure to agree on what measures to take.

Furthermore increasingly gloomy data released from Europe’s largest economy has shown a clear slowdown in manufacturing orders, industrial output, imports and exports. Germany is set to announce its GDP growth figures next Tuesday, and although it is expected to come in at 0.2% so moderate growth; it seems unlikely that this will continue in the third quarter.

Any slowdown in the powerhouse of Europe will mean things will go downhill from here, especially given the figures from China this morning. Confidence will ebb away and the risk off trade will be the direction again for portfolios. With this in mind traders will again be hoping and searching for indications of further stimulus here, in the US or in China.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.