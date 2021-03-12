What are negative interest rates

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
March 12, 2021 6:20 AM
5 views
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

What are negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates refer to when the bank rate, handed down from the Bank of England (BoE) to commercial banks, falls below zero.

The bank rate is the amount these institutions receive per year in interest for deposits held in the bank. For example, under a bank rate of 0.1%, a £1000 deposit would earn £1 per year in interest. Under a negative interest rate, banks would instead pay an interest charge on their deposits with the BoE. For example, if the rate fell to -0.1%, the same £1000 deposit would be worth £999 after a year.

Why would the Bank of England consider negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates occur in deflationary periods, when people hold too much capital rather than spending it. In theory, by taking interest rates below zero, it would become undesirable to save money.

In March 2020, it cut them to a historic low of 0.1% in an attempt to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic – this bank rate was held throughout the year and into 2021. As the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee has already pursued other means of bringing inflation back toward the 2% target, it was announced they were reviewing the possibility of using negative interest rates.

Will UK interest rates go negative

In February 2021, the Bank of England asked that banks and building societies be ready to implement negative rates by the end of the summer. Although Andrew Bailey, Governor of the BoE, made it clear that these preparations were not an indication that the MPC intends to set negative rates – it’s just another tool in their arsenal.

While negative rates are an extremely uncommon tool and are used sparingly, the UK wouldn’t be the first country to resort to the measure. Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and the eurozone have all taken interest rates below zero at some point.

What would negative interest rates mean?

Negative interest rates would mean that banks earn less money on deposits with the BoE. This would hit bank earnings by reducing the profit margin between the money they make on loans and what they pay to savers.

Any rates below zero mean that banks would have to charge consumers to use bank accounts in order to make money, making it fairly pointless to hold savings in a bank account. Although in recent years, commercial banks have been reluctant to pass on negative rates to customers in order to remain competitive.

However, borrowers would be credited for taking out loans – such as mortgages – rather than having to pay interest to lenders. That being said, there are a lot of other factors that are taken into account when assessing individual loans, so a negative bank rate won’t necessarily be passed on to borrowers.

How to trade interest rate changes

Trading on price movements in Interest rates allows you to diversify your positions. If you think interest rates will rise, you can buy or go long on a market, and if you think they’re going to fall, you can sell or short the market.

Learn more about interest rate trading with us.


Related tags: Bank Stocks Interest rates Central Bank Insights

Latest market news

View more
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

Research
Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 11, 2023 02:28 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 5, 2023 03:02 PM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 5, 2023 05:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.