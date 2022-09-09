US open: Stocks rise and look to first weekly gain in a month

US stocks rise and are set for a weekly rise after several weeks of losses. With little reaction from Powell's speech and falling treasury yields could peak inflation now be priced in.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 9, 2022 2:03 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

 

 

US futures

Dow futures +0.7% at 31078

S&P futures +0.8% at 3900

Nasdaq futures +0.67% at 12167

In Europe

FTSE +1% at 73283

Dax +1.3% at 12960

Euro Stoxx +1.3% at 3670

Learn more about trading indices

Fed speaks up next

US stocks are heading higher and are set to end the week higher for the first time in a month as the market mood improves. Investors are shrugging off Powell’s comments from yesterday that the Fed will continue fighting inflation until the job is done.

With oil prices set to fall again across the week and treasury yields also declining, we could be getting to the stage when peak inflation has been priced in.

CPI inflation data next week could help the markets determine whether cooling inflation is a new trend.

With no big data release expected, Fed official Waller is due to speak later and could provide further direction for what to expect from the September FOMC.

Corporate news:

DocuSign jumps 16% pre-market after posting better than expected Q2 results. The software firm also raised its revenue guidance for the year.

Where next for the S&P500?

The S&P500 is extending the rebound from 3880, rising above the 100 sma and testing resistance of the 50 sma. The receding bearish bias on the MACD keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. Buyers need to break above the 50 sma at 4035 to extend the recovery to 4000 round number and 4100 the February low. A rise above here negates the near-term downtrend. Sellers could look at the 50 sma crossing below the 100 sma as a sell signal, with a move below 3880 creating a lower low and brings 3720 the July 14 low into focus.

ussp909ci

FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises

The USD is falling, extending losses from the previous session as investors reassess the hawkishness of other central banks such as the ECB alongside the Fed. Optimism that inflation could cool further as next week’s CPI comes into view adds to the drag on USD. USD/JPY falls 1% as the BoJ says that it is watching the exchange rate closely.

EUR/USD is rising as ECB policymakers continue to hammer home the hawkish stance after hiking interest rates by 75 basis points yesterday. Today. In a speech, Lagarde reaffirmed that taming inflation was the central bank’s top priority. She added that the ECB is prepared to provide liquidity to banks but not energy firms

GBP/USD is rising, capitalizing on the weaker USD as investors continue to digest Liz Truss’ ene5rgy relief package. Credit Suisse has upwardly revised the UK economic forecasts for 2023 on the back of the announcement and now expects GDP -0.2%, up from 2023. The BoE will postpone the MPC to September 22nd due to the period of national mourning.

GBP/USD +0.57% at 1.1570

EUR/USD +0.5% at 1.0042

Oil falls to 8-month lows.

Oil prices are rising today but are set for a second straight week of losses. Demand worries as central banks across the globe rate interest rates, slowing growth and hitting the demand outlook. The ongoing, strict zero-COVID policy in China is dragging on the demand outlook further.

Oil has lost around 18% since the start of August as demand worries dominated. However, supply concerns remain. As talks surrounding a price cap on Russian oil and gas gather momentum the risk of Russia withdrawing supply completely rises.

WTI crude trades +1.6% at $84.5

Brent trades +2.7% at $90.20

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

17:00 Fed Waller speech

18:00 US Baker Hughes Rig count


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.