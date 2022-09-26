US open: Stocks fall extending last week's rout

Stocks are set to fall further as recession fears build and after a flash crash in the pound.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 26, 2022 2:02 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures -0.42% at 29478

S&P futures -0.3% at 3676

Nasdaq futures -0.3% at 11280

In Europe

FTSE -0.7% at 6950

Dax -0.1% at 12270

Learn more about trading indices

Recession fears rise

US stocks are heading lower after steep losses across the previous week. The Nasdaq fell 5% for a second straight week, and the Dow Jones tumbled 3%, narrowly avoiding joining its peers in a bear market.

The selloff comes as expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve rise and the chances of a soft landing are increasingly unlikely. Given the amount of hiking still needed, a recession is looking increasingly harder to avoid.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week while other central banks such as the Riksbank, SNB and BoE also hiked rates.

The USD’s strength has been a key theme across the markets and doesn’t usually end well. With the USD up 19% this year, risk assets have been sliding. The move in the USD is considered untenable, but with no better alternative, there doesn’t appear to be an end to the king dollar trade either.

Corporate news:

Amazon trades lower pre-market after announcing plans for an early access sale for Prime users to boost holiday revenue and to appeal to shoppers amid the ongoing squeeze on their incomes.

Apple is failing pre-market, in line with the broader market, despite announcing that it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, away from China.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq has broken below support at 11450 and is powering lower. The 20 sma has crossed below the 50 sma. The RSI also supports further downside while it remains out of the oversold territory. Sellers will look to take out the June low at 11036 to bring 1000 psychological level into target. Buyers would need to rise above 12150 to negate the near-term downtrend.

nasdaq2609ci

FX markets – USD rises, GBP tanks

The USD rose to a new 20-year high of 114.50, boosted by the risk-off the environment and last week’s hawkish FOMC decision.

EUR/USD is amid rising fears of a recession. The German IFO business sentiment index dropped to 84.3, a two-year low in September, down from 88.5 in August. Rising energy costs are weighing on business morale, making the recession increasingly likely. The data comes after PMI data on Friday showed that German business activity shrank. The market reaction to the far right winning the Italian election has been minimal.

GBPUSD plunged to a record low on Monday as investors continued digesting the Chancellor’s mini emergency budget and after comments from Kwasi Kwarteng that more tax cuts were coming.

The pound has been hammered by Kwarteng’s radical approach, and the gilt market has been spooked with bonds plunging. The market’s reactions show that investors have lost confidence in the government’s approach, creating a level of volatility that puts the pound on par with some emerging market peers.

Attention is now turning to the BoE to step in to support the pound. So far, the BoE has been more cautious compared to other central banks regarding hiking rates, voting in favour of 50 basis points, while elsewhere, 75 is the new 25. There is a good chance that the BoE will now be forced to hike rates aggressively in the coming November meeting if an emergency intervention isn’t made before. A large hike, potentially around 3%, and a strong message from the BoE could help soothe the pound, which is trapped in a confidence crisis. But given the BoE’s relaxed and tardy approach to inflation so far, this is probably unlikely.

The BoE could also adopt a joint approach with the ECB and BoJ to intervene. This would then shift the blame onto USD strength rather than questionable UK macroeconomic policy.

GBP/USD  +0.5% at 1.0910

EUR/USD  -0.15% at 0.9677

Oil falls to a 9-month low.

Oil prices are tumbling lower, extending a 7.5% selloff last week, which marked the fourth straight week of losses. Oil has dropped to a nine-month low as the oil demand outlook deteriorates as the likelihood of a global recession rises and as the strong dollar also hits demand.

The US dollar index trades at a 20-year high, making oil more expensive for buyers of other currencies. Furthermore, according to Refintiv Eikon data, the impact of a stronger USD is at its most pronounced in a year.

WTI crude trades -0.67% at $78.10

Brent trades -0.8% at $84.50

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

14:00 ECB’s Lagarde

17:00 BoE’s Tenreyo


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.