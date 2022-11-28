US open: Stocks fall as China COVID concerns intensify

China COVID cases rise, lockdowns ramp up and civil disruptions increase amid signs of frustration.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 28, 2022 2:10 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.7% at 34111

S&P futures -0.8% at 3993

Nasdaq futures -0.7% at 11680

In Europe

FTSE -0.45% at 7429

Dax -1% at 14390

Learn more about trading indices

China demonstrations as COVID lockdowns ramp up

US stocks are pointing to a weaker start on Monday, paring gains from last week, weighed down by weaker risk sentiment. Civil unrest on the streets of China as more COVID lockdowns are imposed has unnerved the markets. As cases continue to climb, demonstrations took place across the weekend as the population become increasingly frustrated by the zero-COVID restrictions.

The hit to sentiment comes after stocks pushed higher last week, despite the holiday-shortened week. Optimism that the Fed is close to slowing down the pace of rate hikes helped boost the mood last week.

This week is set to be a busy week with a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation and the US non-farm payroll.

Today is quiet in comparison with a speech from Fed official John Williams and James Bullard.

Corporate news:

Apple is falling 1.8% pre-market on reports that it could see a 6 million iPhone -pro shortfall in units due to the unrest at its Foxconn plant in China.

Chevron is falling as crude oil prices tumble and despite Chevron receiving a US license to expand production in Venezuela.

Pinduoduo jumped 14% after the Chinese online retailer beat Q3 forecasts as COVID lockdowns forced shoppers in China to go online.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq is consolidating, caught between the 100 sma capping gains and the 50 sma limiting losses. The RSI is approaching neutral. A breakout trade could be eyed here. Buyers will look for a rise over the 100 sma at 12030 to bring 12900 the September high into focus. Sellers could look for a move below 11380 the 50 sma to open the door to 10600 the November low.

nasdaq2811ci

FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises

The USD is falling despite the risk-off mood in the broader market. The USD continues to fall, extending losses from last week as investors bet that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes.

EURUSD has rebounded from earlier losses, regardless of the risk-off mood in the market. ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later and could provide more clues on where interest rates could be heading. ECB officials appear split over whether the slow the pace of hikes in December.

GBP/USD is falling after a Confederation of British Industry reported a slump in sales in November as consumers reined in spending amid the deepening cost of living crisis. The CBI reported a sales decline of -19 from +18 in October. With economic headwinds showing no signs of easing the outlook remains bleak.

GBP/USD  +0.6% at 1.1900

EUR/USD  +0.39% at 1.0270

Oil falls to an 11-month low

Oil prices are falling sharply on Monday, extending losses from the previous week. Oil is falling amid concerns over the demand outlook in China as localized COVID lockdowns ramp up across the country. Without China loosening the zero-COVID, the demand outlook is likely to remain weak.

On the supply side, OPEC+ are due to meet on December 4th to discuss oil output. In October, the group agreed to reduce output by 2 million bpd through 2023.

The G7 and the EU have been discussing a price cap for Russian oil around $60- $75 pb which is due to come into force on 5th December. The EU is split on the level the price cap should be set at.

WTI crude trades -3.8% at $73.90

Brent trades at -3.4% at $81.12

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

17:00 Fed Williams speech

17:00 Fed James Bullard speech

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.