US Equity Handover Indices String Together Third Straight Up Day on Fading Mexico Tariff Fears

Headlines

US indices closed higher for the third consecutive day to hit a 2-week high.

All eleven major sectors closed higher, led by energy (XLE) stocks.

Headlines on US-Mexico immigration/tariff negotiations were hot and heavy today: The Trump Administration initially indicated that Mexico was not offering enough to avert tariffs, though the Washington Post reported late in the trading day that the two sides were considering a deal to boost immigration enforcement that may avert the tariffs.

Tech giants generally shook off regulatory concerns from the start of the week, though worries about Facebook (FB) remain.

Gold prices are testing their 2019 highs near $1340 on rate cut hopes.

Recent IPOs Beyond Meat (BYND) and Zoom Video (ZM) are poised to report earnings for the first time shortly after we go to press.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.