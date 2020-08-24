Time out for the EURUSD

Bullish EURUSD has been one of the dominant themes for currency markets in past months and one that we have discussed with regularity since May.

August 24, 2020 1:03 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

As exciting as the EURUSD’s rally has been and despite retaining a bullish medium-term view courtesy of negative U.S real rates, the political and fiscal landscape and optimism around the EU recovery fund, a subtle shift occurred last week that warns in the short term the EURUSD rally appears set to take some time out.

Despite rules in Europe on mask wearing and social distancing, a rise in new coronavirus cases in key countries including France, Spain, and Germany is sparking fears that Europe is on the verge of a second wave.

The possibility of new restrictions presents a threat to the recovery and may have played a role in last Fridays disappointing Eurozone composite PMI data for August, which came in at 51.6 vs estimates of 55.0. The services component a notable drag, coming in at 50.4 vs estimates of 54.5.

This contrasts with developments in the U.S. as new coronavirus cases have fallen in recent weeks, particularly in the hard-hit sunbelt region. The falls likely to have played a part in last Fridays impressive U.S. PMI data as the composite index rose to 54.7 from 50.3, with strength across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

The effect of this was the EURUSD closed lower last week for the first time in nine weeks. Technically, the rejection/exhaustion from ahead of the psychologically and technically important 1.2000/50 resistance level suggests a pullback has commenced.

On the downside, support is initially viewed 1.1710/1.1690 area, before trendline support 1.1650/30 and then the March high of 1.1495. The plan will be to allow the correction to develop towards these support levels and to wait for an appropriate setup to rebuy the EURUSD in anticipation of the uptrend resuming.

Keeping in mind that a sustained break above 1.2000/50 would indicate the EURUSD has commenced the next leg higher, towards the February 1.2555 high.

Time out for the EURUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: EUR DXY USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.