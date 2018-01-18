Thursday Focus Is another US stock price pull back beginning

See-saw sentiment in recent U.S. stock market trading could be a tell-tale sign

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 18, 2018 5:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Signs of exhaustion

See-saw sentiment in recent U.S. stock market trading could be a tell-tale sign that the rip-roaring start to the year in global markets could be drawing to a close. Another sign of this is that whilst positive Asia Pacific news ought to have been pivotal for Thursday’s European session, shares have started off mixed.

The FTSE is extending a losing streak into a fourth day, with Spain, Italy and France flat or slightly lower. A 4% fall by Associated British Foods is a key weight on the UK benchmark. Despite another strong showing at Primark, ABF’s guidance downgrade for its sugar business—but without quantifying the impact on the bottom line—has spooked investors.

There are others signs that bullish sentiment is near exhaustion, though Germany’s DAX, which has been having a firmer week, is ignoring the memo, with a 60 point rally at time of writing as broker upgrades for large German industrials performing well in view of benign economic conditions, keep rolling in.

U.S. markets point lower after huge rally
Yet U.S. stock index futures were also pointing to a lower Wall Street start. It follows a fightback by bulls on Wall Street overnight which left indices there markedly firm by close—DJIA closed up 322 points—despite a spate of ambivalently received earnings, such as those from Goldman and Bank of America. The pull of the Dow’s latest 1,000-point increment offered more momentum than bears could withstand in the end. But they may have their day on Thursday, even though robust earnings expectations and little sign of an economic downturn, all indications point to stock markets adhering to the global trend higher. U.S. earnings highlights on Thursday include earnings reports from Bank of New York Mellon and American Express.

Asia buoyed by China data

The broadest index of shares in the entire region, excluding Japan produced by MSCI, hit the latest in a string of all-time highs overnight. One trigger came out of China, enabling Shanghai shares to add 0.9 percent, buoyed by data showing the economy grew 6.8% on the year, the same as the prior quarter and better than expected. Much of the rest of Asia also accentuated the positive with Nikkei closing a little lower though that’s after eking out another peak above 1991 levels topping a recent one.

Currencies: dollar attempts to hold ground

In currencies the lack of major economic events left on the agenda for Thursday is leaving traders to their own devices. The dollar is attempting to hold ground in USD/JPY, tracking resilient U.S. yields and the risk-on mood, though the greenback has yet to definitively escape 111.18, a key pivot formed of 38.2% of the up move in 2016.

Having opened at $1.2184 in Europe, after falling sharply late in NY as US yields spiked higher, EUR/USD was last at $1.2218. It drifted back to 1.2204 at one stage before easing again late in the Asian morning. A bearish outside reversal from a 3-year high is in play, though the rate is within distance of kick-off lows at $1.2225 that preceded an attack on $1.2287 on Wednesday. Failure here would suggest no real support before $1.326s, where the current up leg began.

Against the pound, the dollar’s underlying weakness remains very much in evidence. After a stable Asian session for cable it is stymied by $1.3835, near Wednesday’s European daily close, which matches the start-off point of the last uptrend preceding the Brexit vote. Cable is looking heavy, though may not see much fundamental disincentive to hold near 18-month highs before Friday’s Retail Sales data.

Related tags: Euro Interest rates Shares market EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.