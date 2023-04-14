Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
April 14, 2023 7:32 PM
81 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Poor retail sales data raised fears of a more significant recession than financial markets have anticipated, erasing enthusiasm over solid bank earnings reports earlier today, and leading to a sell-off in stocks and some commodities. If inflation proves stubborn, with higher oil prices a contributor, the Fed will raise rates in May and will not be cutting anytime soon. This in turn will challenge economic growth and corporate profits.

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

Consumer pulls back unlikely to cause a pause in rate hikes

Today’s economic data provides further evidence that the consumer is pulling back spending. Retail sales fell more than expected in March, and the University of Michigan (UoM) consumer sentiment was unchanged. Headline retail sales were down excluding volatile gas and vehicle spending and were also hit by a decline in those categories. The modest improvement in the UoM consumer sentiment index – today's index is roughly 3% below year ago numbers – balances rising numbers for lower-income consumers offset by declining sentiment for higher-income categories.

The Fed still worries that there is too much stimulus left in the system from lower interest rates, triggering a resurgence in consumer spending and therefore inflation; it also knows that resurgent energy prices could further complicate the inflation problem. All of this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Fed will pause rate hikes, but a rate reduction is not likely any time soon.

Oil prices stronger on supply reductions

Spot WTI crude oil futures are trading $19 above last month's low and show no sign of weakening. Earlier this month, OPEC+ announced that it would cut another 1.16 million barrels per day (mppd)  in output next month, bringing total cuts by its members to 3.66 mbpd since November. Some members have already started reducing output, with wells struggling to meet current quotas.

The International Energy Agency increased this year's projected world oil demand growth to 2 mbpd this week, with more than half (57%) of that being increased jet travel due to China opening up. The IEA warned that the OPEC+ cuts could exacerbate the global oil supply deficit. This represents a continuing inflation risk.

China extends its “de-dollarization” campaign

Brazil’s President Lula met with China’s President Xi today in Beijing, after Lula stopped in Shanghai earlier in the week to see the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) in Shanghai. Xi Jinping has had a parade of world leaders in Beijing over the past month as he seeks to strengthen coalitions with nations that would isolate the United States.

The NDB was set up to facilitate loans, investments, and trade settlements among BRIC member countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – allowing these member countries to clear transactions without needing to use US dollars through the SWIFT banking system.  Our Shanghai office indicates that Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iran, and Argentina have applied to join the BRIC economic club. Access to the NDB matters a great deal to Russia, which saw its exclusion from SWIFT as a painful sanction and this new bank as a useful workaround. All of this builds a narrative in which China leads a movement to “de-dollarize” the world economy for financial and political advantage.

Retail sales fell, consumer confidence muted

  • Retail sales fell 1.0% month-on-month, above the forecast 0.4% decline, although the February number was revised up from -0.4% to -0.2%
  • Retail sales ex vehicles fell 0.8% month-on-month in March, twice the forecast -0.4%, after being flat in February
  • UoM’s consumer sentiment index rose to 63.5 in April, ahead of the 62.7 forecast, and up from 62.0 in March
  • The current conditions index rose to 68.6, up from 66.3 in March
  • The forward-looking consumer expectations index rose to 60.3, up from 59.2 previously

Indices up, fear index down

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 index was off -0.8% at 4,144 while and the tech heavy NASDAQ was off 1.1% at 12,033
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, continued to move lower to 17.7 reflecting a moderating view of risk
  • The dollar index was up 0.6% at 101.6, reflecting optimism on rate hikes, with £/$ 1.24 and €‎/$1.10
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries moved higher again to 4.11% and 3.52%

Gold sees profit taking, Oil strengthens

  • Gold’s was off 1.9% higher at $2,016 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices were 0.6% higher at $82.7 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed prices were mixed in overnight trade
  • Wheat prices led the way higher this morning on renewed concerns about the Ukraine grain initiative ending and drought in parts of the US

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Today 02:52 AM
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Yesterday 06:51 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
Yesterday 05:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 06:51 PM
    Research
    S&P 500, Oil lead markets
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 24, 2023 06:21 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 20, 2023 07:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.