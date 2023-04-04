Recession fears evident in jobs data, rate hike expectations fall

Stocks came under pressure on job openings and factory orders data, with the numbers falling short of expectations in both cases, raising recession fears while also increasing speculation of a pivot by the Federal Reserve. More jobs data will be released daily as we proceed through the week, meaning that markets will continue to be susceptible to headline risk.
For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.





Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
April 4, 2023 8:24 PM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks came under pressure on job openings and factory orders data, with the numbers falling short of expectations in both cases, raising recession fears while also increasing speculation of a pivot by the Federal Reserve. More jobs data will be released daily as we proceed through the week, meaning that markets will continue to be susceptible to headline risk.

For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/

Fed fund futures trading suggested 60% odds of another 25-basis point rate hike priced in ahead of this morning’s economic data release, to 5.0%, with expectations that the benchmark rate would be back down to 4.25% by December. Treasury yields fell notably following the data release, and ushered in selling of the dollar as well.

Jobs data suggests weakening economy

The ADP private sector jobs report is scheduled for release tomorrow morning, with expectations that it will show that the economy created another 200,00 private sector jobs in March, down from 242,00 the previous month. Weekly jobless claims data will be released on Thursday, with expectations that the number will remain around 200,000 claims.

The big government monthly jobs report is released on Friday morning, and is expected to show that the economy created 240,000 jobs in March, down from 311,000 in February. However, it’s also expected to show that the unemployment rate remains very low at 3.6%, with average hourly earnings up 4.3% year-on-year.

Indices weaker, Bonds stronger

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 index and the tech heavy NASDAQ were off half of a per cent at 4,104 and 12,140, respectively
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, traded up to 19.3 reflecting increasing concerns
  • The dollar index was half of a per cent lower at 101.3, with £/$ 1.25 and €‎/S 1.09
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries were stronger at 3.87% and 3.36%, respectively

Oil flat, Gold continues to rally

  • Crude oil prices was unchanged at $80.6 per barrel
  • Gold continued its strong run, up almost 2% to $2,038 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed prices are mostly lower as well, although wheat prices are returning to positive territory, supported by poor winter wheat crop ratings

Real economy and jobs market weakens

  • A larger-than-expected drop (-0.7%) in factory orders in February to raise fears that we are on our way to a recession.
  • Today's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report indicated that there were 9.931 million job postings at the end of February, short of the forecast 10.4 million, and the lowest in nearly two years
  • While job postings just shy of 10 million is still a lot, well above the 5 - 6 million people looking for a job, but it still provides the most significant evidence to date of an easing jobs market
  • Traders will now look to tomorrow's ADP private sector jobs report, and Friday's monthly government jobs report, for confirmation of an easing jobs market

China not planting as much GMO corn as expected

  • Just 1% of the corn planted in China will contain genetically modified traits this year, according to industry experts who spoke on the sideline of a recent conference in China
  • This is a big disappointment to authorities who cleared GMO corn for mass planting this year amid hopes that China would be planting 90% of its acreage to GMO corn within five years
  • Trend yields in China are just over 100 bushels per acre, which is far below the 181.5 bushels per acre forecast by USDA for the US crop this year
  • China advanced GMO technology this year in hopes of changing that, and thereby dramatically reducing its dependency on importing critical food commodities

US/Chinese friction likely on Taiwan meeting

  • US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed his intentions to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tomorrow when she stops in California on her way back to Taiwan from her trip to Central America

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist.

Read more of Arlan’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
Today 12:36 AM
A Tops Down Technical Look at the USD After Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2015
Yesterday 09:08 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Defends 2022 Low
Yesterday 07:55 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Yesterday 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Yesterday 04:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.