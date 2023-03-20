Suderman Says: Markets stabilize despite Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty

Suderman Says that lingering uneasiness over bank solvency and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting worried traders overnight as Wall Street remains in an overall “risk-off” mode. Banking stocks largely led the way lower on fears of a broader contagion risk within the sector.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 20, 2023 5:34 PM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Lingering uneasiness over bank solvency and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting worried traders overnight as Wall Street remains in an overall “risk-off” mode. Banking stocks largely led the way lower on fears of a broader contagion risk within the sector.

Wall Street wants the Fed rate hikes to stop, and to even pivot into cuts. Hitting its 2% mandated inflation rate necessitates that the Fed remain hawkish, but a pivot right now would tell us that the Fed sees enough problems within the banking sector that it must first pull-back to save that sector. The Fed has doubtless been actively assessing the health of the regional banking system over the past week, with no certainty about what it found.

Bank rescues continue

  • Swiss regulators engineered a deal Sunday for UBS Group to pay $3.23 billion for Credit Suisse Group, and assuming up to $5.4 billion in losses
  • They thought that the move would stabilize the industry, but instead it created more worries about the health of the Swiss banking system, and the global banking system beyond
  • Liquidity support was provided for financial institutions by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank
  • Banking sector risks are real, but the greater risk currently is the emotion of fear, that can sometimes do far more damage than the facts themselves
  • That’s why it is essential that policymakers bring calm to the marketplace sooner rather than later, and a piece of that puzzle involves this week’s Fed policy statement

Markets stabilized ...

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 index was up modestly 1%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to 24.4
  • The dollar index remains under pressure as the ECB is now seen as the more hawkish than the Fed currently, with the index trading near 103.4
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries were unchanged at 3.95% and 3.46%

... and want a pause in rate rises

  • The business networks continue to feature “experts” speaking to the expectation that the Fed has no choice but to pivot its monetary policy in the next few months
  • Easy monetary policy is the drug of choice for the markets, which feed on stimulus money flows from both fiscal and monetary policy
  • Wall Street wants a pivot, but a pivot may also communicate panic on the Fed’s part that still results in a sell-off
  • The European Central Bank’s decision to proceed with its planned rate hike last week seemed to instill confidence in the market at the time
  • Only the Fed knows whether it can afford to take a similar step. If so, that doesn’t mean that our problems are over
  • Rising rates create credit risks for banks, corporations and for emerging countries with large amounts of dollar-denominated debt. It will take considerable time to work through the risks

Commodities fall, led by oil, on fears of weaker global demand

  • Wall Street’s “risk-off” headwinds pushed commodity buyers to the sidelines thus far this morning, with crude oil prices making new 15-month lows near $64, before erasing some of their losses
  • Grain and oilseed prices are mostly lower. The Ukraine grain initiative was officially extended for another 120 days over the weekend, despite the objections of Russia, easing grain traders’ concerns

China backs Russia?

  • This week’s focus on the Ukraine war shifts largely to Moscow, where China’s President Xi Jinping will be the guest of Russia’s President Putin
  • Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed while Xi Jinping is in Moscow, strengthening the tie between the two leaders
  • China and Russia see themselves as partners in their battle with the US and the West, and that they are prepared to set aside their differences for the common goal of coming out on top. This will translate into trade, economic partnerships, and military decisions

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Today 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Yesterday 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Yesterday 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
July 11, 2024 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.