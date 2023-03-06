Suderman says: what will Fed Governor Powell say?

Arlan Suderman describes how stocks rallied and Treasury yields held steady, as markets looked ahead to this week’s Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for guidance on interest rate policy.

All eyes on Fed Governor Powell

Fed Chair Powell’s two-day testimony before the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee will see him being grilled on the central banks’ interest rate plans and the outlook for inflation

Traders will be parsing his words to discern further and more aggressive rate rises

The Federal Reserve will need to bring wage inflation under control if it is going to stay committed to its 2% inflation mandate, and that likely means more pain for the economy