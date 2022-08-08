S&P500 upside momentum fading. Is a turn lower looming?

The S&P500 and the Nasdaq closed lower after Friday’s red hot non-farm payrolls data showed the U.S economy added 528k jobs in July (twice as much as forecast), and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

August 8, 2022 3:17 AM
Research

The S&P500 and the Nasdaq closed lower after Friday’s red hot non-farm payrolls data showed the U.S economy added 528k jobs in July (twice as much as forecast), and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

The strong labour force data likely signals the end (for now) of the “bad news is good news” supportive narrative for equities, with the U.S interest rate market currently 66% priced for a third consecutive 75bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on September 21st.

This week there is some significant event risk that can move that pricing either further towards 75bp or back towards 50bp, where the market was sitting after the dovish surprise relative to expectations at the July FOMC.

Those events include a host of Fed Speakers scheduled to hit the wire this week, including San Francisco Fed President Daly, Chicago Fed President Evans, and Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari.

As well as U.S inflation data for July scheduled for release on Wednesday night. Due to a sharp fall in gasoline and energy prices, headline inflation is expected to rise by just 0.2% in July, ensuring the annual headline inflation rate falls to 8.7% YoY from 9.1% in June.

However, core inflation which strips out the volatile price categories of food and energy, is expected to rise from 5.9% to 6.1%.

It is worth noting that even if we were to get flat or zero month-on-month changes between now and December, the annual inflation rate in the U.S would end the year at 6.3%. This means that the market will begin to worry less about inflation and rate hikes.

Nonetheless, while the S&P500 remains below the 4200/20 resistance level, the rebound from the 3639 low is viewed as a bear market rally. A break/close below a cluster of recent lows 4080/70ish would be the first sign a top is in place and that a retracement towards June lows is underway.

To take advantage of this, we suggest selling the S&P500 on a stop entry and 4065 with a stop loss placed at 4175. The profit target is 3865.

SP500 8th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 8th ,2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Indices Monthly Trade Wall Street Stocks Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices Monthly Trade articles

japan_05
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
By:
Matt Simpson
February 21, 2024 12:21 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 13, 2024 05:39 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 18, 2024 05:19 AM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil prices defy the bullish consensus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 25, 2023 12:29 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.