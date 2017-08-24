SG Stock Focus Yangzijiang may see corrective decline after overextended up move

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 24, 2017 1:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since the start of 2017, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding had risen from the “ashes like a phoenix” and staged a magnificent rally of 88% that outperformed both the local and region benchmark FTSE Strait Times and MSCI Asia ex Japan Indexes by a wide margin (refer to chart 1).

The recent rally in its share price has been backed by improving fundamental factors such as a recovery in the global shipping industry where the global orderbook to fleet ratio has dropped to a low of less than 10% which implies that supply is likely to come in lower from 2018 onwards.

In addition, the Baltic Dry Index which is used as gauge to measure demand for shipping capacity has risen from a record low of 290 seen in February 2016 to 1338 in April 2017. The current level is now at 1222 (as at 23 Aug 2017 based on Bloomberg data). Thus, these are clear signs that the global shipping industry has started to see some light at the end of a dark tunnel after being in doldrums for years. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is now ranked the fourth largest shipyard globally and number one in China by orderbook , thus it is well positioned to reap the benefits of this on-going global shipping recovery due to its operational efficiency and sound balance sheet.

Let’s us now examine Yangzijiang Shipbuilding from a technical analysis perspective.

Chart 1 –Yangzijiang Shipbuilding share price performances since start of 2017


Medium-term technical outlook on Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (SGX: BS6)



Key technical elements

  • The 130% rally from its 0.705 low printed in September 2016 has stalled at the upper boundary/resistance of a long-term “Expanding Wedge” in place since October 2011 low at 1.60/64 zone (see weekly chart).
  • The weekly RSI oscillator has also reached an extreme overbought level of 81% since May 2015 which suggests limited upside momentum in price action at this juncture.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has broken below its ascending trendline support which indicates that the upside momentum of the recent price action rally from 23 June 2017 low has started to abate. These observations suggest the risk of a medium-term corrective decline in price action at this juncture after an overextended rally in place since 23 June 2017 low (see daily chart).
  • The next significant medium-term support now rests at the 1.31/27 zone which is defined by former swing high areas of Oct 2015/Jun 2017, the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from 27 January 2017 low and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going medium-term up move in place since September 2016 low to the recent high of 10 August 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 1.60/64

Supports: 1.43 & 1.31/27

Next resistance: 1.90

Conclusion

As long as the 1.60/64 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding may see a corrective decline towards the intermediate support of 1.43 before targeting 1.31/27 medium-term support zone.

However, a clearance above 1.60/64 is likely to invalidate the corrective decline scenario for an extension of the current up move towards the next resistance at 1.90 (major swing high area of April 2011).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



Related tags: Shares market Asia Pacific

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.