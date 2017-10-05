SG Stock Focus Potential bullish impulsive upleg resumes for OCBC

Medium-term technical outlook on OCBC (SGX: O39)









Key technical elements

Since its 09 November 2016 low of 8.33, OCBC has been evolving in a medium-term bullish ascending channel.

The key medium-term support rests at 10.87 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel and the former major range resistance of April 2015/May 2013.

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch higher from its corresponding ascending trendline support at the 44% level and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to resurface.

In addition, today’s (05 Oct) rebound in price action has been accompanied by an increase in volume as compared with the prior average three days’ volume.

The relative strength chart of OCBC against the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) continues to advocate further potential outperformance of OCBC against the STI.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 11.11

Pivot (key support): 10.87

Resistances: 11.49, 12.05 & 12.40

Next support: 9.52

Conclusion

Therefore, current elements suggest that the recent seven weeks of pull-back consolidation from its 27 July 2017 high of 11.49 has started to show signs of a potential bullish reversal to kick-start another bullish impulsive upleg. As long as the 10.87 medium-term pivotal support holds , OCBC may see a further potential upmove to retest 11.49 before targeting the next resistance at 12.05 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & the 0.382 Fibonacci projection from 09 Nov 2016 low).

However, failure to hold above 10.87 should invalidate the medium-term uptrend from 09 November 2016 low to open up scope for a potential multi-month corrective decline towards the next support at 9.52.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.







