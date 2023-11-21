Rate cut hopes dashed, Russell 2000 and Nasdaq end recent rally

Fed minutes of its last meeting dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts after lunch, with the cyclical and small-cap Russell 2000 off 1.1% and Nasdaq off 0.6% despite some AI-linked stocks rallying. Elsewhere, gold passed the 2K mark for the first time since May, but the rally in Oil wasn’t sustained. Sterling was firmer against the dollar on the eve of the UK Budget.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 7:47 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Fed minutes of its last meeting dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts after lunch, with the cyclical and small-cap Russell 2000 off 1.1% and Nasdaq off 0.6% despite some AI-linked stocks rallying. Elsewhere, gold passed the 2K mark for the first time since May, but the rally in Oil wasn’t sustained. Sterling was firmer against the dollar on the eve of the UK Budget.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Wall Street might be a tad optimistic on rate cuts

The recent rally in equities and bonds driven by the ‘rate cuts in spring’ narrative might be a tad optimistic. Economic growth is slowing, and the labor market is weakening, but perhaps not fast enough to bring the inflation rate required to cut official rates. Federal Reserve officials have no appetite to cut rates soon. At the same time, inflation remains elevated, according to minutes of the October 31-November Federal Open Market Committee, stating: “In discussing the policy outlook, participants continued to judge that it was critical that the stance of monetary policy be kept sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent objective over time.” There is no indication in the minutes that members even discussed when they might start lowering rates.

The Fed's favored inflation measure, the Personal consumption expenditures price index, showed core inflation at 3.7% annually in September, a significant improvement but still well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. Fed officials Q4 GDP to “slow markedly” from the 4.9% increase in Q3, with risks skewed to the downside, while risks to inflation are on the upside. Forecasters expect economic growth to slow considerably, and the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker is pointing to growth of only 2% in the fourth quarter.

Sterling rallies ahead of UK Budget speech

Serling pushed higher ahead of expected tax cuts at Wednesday's Budget speech from UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Britain borrowed less than predicted by its budget forecasters in the first seven months of the financial year, pointing to some fiscal loosening into what's likely to be an election year. Sterling has been stronger versus the dollar recently, up from its $1.21 low to $1.25 but still shy of July’s $1.31 high.

US home sales continue to fall

  • A combination of high mortgage rates, ongoing economic uncertainty, high prices, and limited inventories continues to keep US home buyers at bay.
  • Existing home sales fell sharply in October to an annualized rate of 3.79 million, below analyst expectations of a slight drop from September's 3.95 million and hitting the lowest level seen since August 2010
  • This was the fifth consecutive monthly decline, and the 4.1% month-over-month drop is the sharpest seen since November of 2022
  • Median home sales prices fell 0.3% month-on-month, the fourth consecutive monthly drop
  • Prices are off 4.4% from the June peak, but still 3.4% above the same month last year and only 5.3% below the all-time high
  • The number of existing homes for sale did rise to 1.15 million in October, a 1.8% increase from the month prior, though this remains very low historically

US retail sales show signs of strength

  • This morning's Johnson Redbook Index, an independent gauge of US retail sales, saw a 3.4% year-on-year growth in spending for the week ending November 18th, after 4.48% year-on-year growth seen in October
  • The Redbook Index is a proprietary indicator of growth in retail sales, compiling same-store data from around 9,000 stores that represent over 80% of the official Department of Commerce figures
  • October's official retail sales figures were disappointing, showing a month-on-month decline for the first time since March, so this independent report of continuing growth is intriguing
  • Elsewhere, earnings from quoted retailers disappointed with shares of companies like Lowe's, Best Buy, American Eagle Outfitters, and Kohl’s all dropping on Tuesday as a pullback in consumer spending clouded forecasts and registered a hit to sales

Softer National Activity Index

  • The Chicago Fed’s October National Activity Index provided another signal that the economy (readings below zero indicate below-trend growth). Its National Activity Index fell to a -0.49 reading, when an unchanged reading was expected, and September’s reading was revised lower from 0.02 to -0.02

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Profit-taking ahead of Thanksgiving break

  • The Russell 2000 fell 1.1% as traders squared books ahead of the holiday break, with the Nasdaq off 0.6% and the S&P 500 off 0.2%
  • Foreign equity markets were pretty much unchanged
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 13.3, close to its year-to-date low and emphasizing how little risk is priced into equity markets

Bonds yields unchanged, Sterling up

  • 2- and 10-year yields were a shade lower at 4.88% and 4.43%, respectively
  • The dollar index was up 0.3% to 103.5
  • Versus the dollar, Sterling was the standout, up 0.3%, with the Euro off 0.2% and the Yen up 0.2%

Gold tops 2K

  • Oil prices pulled back 0.5% to $77.4 per barrel
  • Gold prices topped $2,000 per ounce for the first time since May, up 1.1%, while Silver prices rose 1.2% to $23.9 per ounce
  • The agriculture complex was mixed

Analysis by Mike Castle, Senior Analyst: Mike.Castle@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Precious metals climb as yields dip – Technical Tuesday
Today 03:59 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX holds at YTD highs ahead of Nvidia Earnings
Today 02:15 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes puts Loonie in sharp focus
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:03 AM
AUD/USD rises as RBA min retain hawkish bias, USD/JPY, USD/CNH slide continues
Today 01:47 AM
AUD/USD, RBA mins in focus, Nasdaq tracks Thanksgiving seasonality: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq leads the rally and Oil joins on supply cut hopes
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:42 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold is consolidating, the Fed is attracting attention, and Diwali is vibrant.
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:37 PM
      Brazil Flag
      USDBRL should reflect fiscal fears in Brazil, FOMC minutes, and elections in Argentina
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 03:00 PM
        Research
        Oil price dip good for bonds and equities
        By:
        Paul Walton
        November 17, 2023 07:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.