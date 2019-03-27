Possible Brexit breakthrough what to watch

Sterling traders spy chance of a breakthrough

Sterling has tonight hit a five-day high against the dollar and was trading at $1.3250 a short while ago. The pound reached a 10-day high against the euro. Still, sterling remains as difficult to trade as it has been throughout the most intense phase of the Brexit process due to marked volatility within a paradoxically limited range. Yet, options hint at growing confidence in the outlook for—at worst—a type of Brexit, that’s not incendiary for Britain’s economy. Premiums in overnight options are little changed over the last few days. One-week and one-month implied volatility is actually falling. The market is clearly anticipating the best chance yet that the parliamentary deadlock could break but if this optimism turns out to be misplaced, March lows, like $1.30 in GBP/USD are likely to beckon.

This comes after Theresa May pledged the ultimate political sacrifice in a last ditch bid to get her Brexit deal through. She says she’ll step down if parliament – though most particularly Conservative MPs – vote for her deal.

Meanwhile, MPs are sounding out options for next steps, in case the Prime Minister fails for a third time. With plenty of scope remaining for confusion, we help minimise that with some key points.