Possible Brexit breakthrough what to watch

Sterling traders spy chance of a breakthrough

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 27, 2019 3:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling traders spy chance of a breakthrough

Sterling has tonight hit a five-day high against the dollar and was trading at $1.3250 a short while ago. The pound reached a 10-day high against the euro. Still, sterling remains as difficult to trade as it has been throughout the most intense phase of the Brexit process due to marked volatility within a paradoxically limited range. Yet, options hint at growing confidence in the outlook for—at worst—a type of Brexit, that’s not incendiary for Britain’s economy.  Premiums in overnight options are little changed over the last few days. One-week and one-month implied volatility is actually falling. The market is clearly anticipating the best chance yet that the parliamentary deadlock could break but if this optimism turns out to be misplaced, March lows, like $1.30 in GBP/USD are likely to beckon.

This comes after Theresa May pledged the ultimate political sacrifice in a last ditch bid to get her Brexit deal through. She says she’ll step down if parliament – though most particularly Conservative MPs – vote for her deal.

Meanwhile, MPs are sounding out options for next steps, in case the Prime Minister fails for a third time. With plenty of scope remaining for confusion, we help minimise that with some key points.

  1. The speaker has whittled down a list of 16 options initially submitted for potential votes by half. The graphic below shows the remaining 8 that MPs have voted on. Results are set to be announced around a couple of hours later.
  2. It’s worth noting that although selected, votes on some motions could still be skipped, should MPs choose to do so. Usually, the motivation for such a move would be if consensus for one course of action has already been clearly shown as the dominant one
  3. The government has indicated that it could bring the deal that parliament has rejected twice in recent weeks back to the house on Thursday or Friday. Downing Street has repeatedly stressed that it will only chance another vote if it believes success is likely. Tonight will decide. If it becomes clear that Theresa May’s deal is still likely to fail to win parliament’s backing, the indicative votes process could resume on Monday, according to Oliver Letwin, the Conservative MP who has been leading it
  4. For the current Brexit deal to win approval, at least 75 MPs must back it, including dozens of Conservative MPs identified as pro-Brexit rebels who voted against it in the past. High-profile Tories in this ilk, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson, have indicated they might now switch. Yet, according to reports, only 11 out of 64 Conservatives including both remain and leave supporters, who voted against May’s deal last time, have switched. The latest press reports suggest 40 switchers across the house with an equal number undecided
Related tags: Sterling Johnson May UK Europe Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.