OPEC preview: Will OPEC+ increase output in August?

When OPEC+ meets later this week, it is unlikely to increase output more than the expected 648,000 bpd.

June 27, 2022 8:39 PM
Oil rig on an grey day

When OPEC+ last met in early June, the Committee decided that it would increase output from 632,000 bpd to 648,000 bpd, as member nations decided to take the expected increase for September and divide it over July and August.  The question as to whether OPEC+ would increase production more than the 648,000 bpd it promised for August was answered almost as soon as the question could be asked.  As many as 4 sources from member nations said that they would not raise output more than expected. 

World’s biggest oil producers

As the US continues to release supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, storage is shrinking.  Last week, the US released 6.9 million barrels, which puts the current level below 500 million barrels for the first time since 1986.  This is just as US President Joe Biden is planning a visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-July to ask for extra output to help with the relief.  However, it was reported on Monday that France’s Macron told Joe Biden at the G-7 meeting last weekend that Saudi Arabia and the UAE don’t have the extra capacity to produce more than they already are! This could increase the price of oil if true.  In addition, on Monday OPEC+ cut back on its projected 2022 oil surplus to 1,000,000 bpd from 1,400,000 bpd.  But last week, fears of a recession crept into the markets as Manufacturing PMIs in Europe and the US were worse than expected.  If a recession does come into play, this could help to lower the price of Crude Oil from the demand side.

How to start oil trading

WTI Crude Oil has been moving higher since early in the pandemic on monetary stimulus and decreased output from OPEC.  On February 28th, just before Russia invaded Ukraine, the price was near 93.39.  However, by March 7th, price rocketed higher putting in a near term high of 131.30!  Price pulled back to 93.30 on April 11th and then bounced to 124.38, forming a symmetrical triangle.

20220627 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, WTI Crude oil retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the highs of June 14th to the lows of June 22nd, near 111.52.  First resistance is at the highs from June 21st at 113.40.  Just above there are the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe at 113.99 and 116.46, respectively.  However, if price moves lower (expected increase in output?) the first support level is near Monday’s low at 107.33.  Below there, price can fall to the lows of June 22nd at 103.53, then the bottom, upward trendline of the symmetrical triangle (red) near 102.00.

20220627 wti 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

When OPEC+ meets later this week, it is unlikely to increase output more than the expected 648,000 bpd. Whether the reason is because they can’t, or just won’t, doesn’t really matter.  Things will get interesting when President Joe Biden goes to Saudi Arabia, especially if he returns with no additional oil!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: OPEC OPEC meeting WTI Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest OPEC articles

Oil_rig
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Outlook: 4-Year Support vs OPEC December Decision
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 5, 2024 08:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.