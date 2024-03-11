﻿

Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

Oil falls on China demand worries. USD/JPY falls to a monthly low as BoJ rate hike bets build.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:15 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil falls on China demand worries

  • China's PPI was weaker than expected
  • China oil import data underwhelmed
  • Oil tests 200 SMA

After falling 2.5% last week oil prices are extending losses at the start of the new week amid jitters over slowing demand and despite a tighter supply outlook for 2024.

Chinese data released over the weekend showed that consumer inflation rose modestly in February thanks to increased spending during the Lunar New Year. However, producer price inflation shrank more than expected in the same period, indicating that China's factories remain under pressure.

The data comes after uninspiring Chinese import data last week, which showed the country imported 10.74 million barrels a day from January to February, up 3.3% on an annual basis but down from the 11.39 million barrels seen in December.

China also set a GDP target of around 5% for 2024 but has offered few clues to any stimulus measures to support growth, raising questions over whether the target is realistic.

These demand worries have overshadowed market expectations of tighter supply after OPEC+ said it would extend current output cuts across Q2.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will see the focus on U.S. consumer price inflation data and the OPEC monthly market report.

Market Outlook Oil

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil is easing further from 80.00, testing the 200 SMA support around 78.00. A break below here would extend losses towards 75.50, the mid-February low and the lower band of the rising channel. Should sellers extend the bearish move further, support can be seen around 73.20.

Should buyers successfully defend the 200 SMA, 80.00 is the line in the sand that buyers will look to beat, opening the door to 83.50, the April 2023 high.

 oil FORECAST CHART

USD/JPY falls to a monthly low as BoJ rate hike bets build

  • Japan’s Q4 GDP was upwardly revised
  • Shunto wage negotiations in focus on Wednesday
  • USD weakness persists after jobs data
  • USD/JPY heads towards 200 SMA

USD/JPY is extending losses on divergence central bank expectations. Data over the weekend showed that Japan avoided a recession in the final quarter of last year, adding to evidence that the Bank of Japan could adopt a more hawkish stance towards monetary policy from the meeting this month. A growing number of policymakers appear to be warming to the idea of ending negative interest rates in the March 18th to 19th meeting.

Attention is now shifting to the “shunto” wage negotiations due on Wednesday, where Japanese firms could announce hefty pay rises, adding to inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is struggling as the market is increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon.

US non-farm payroll data on Friday showed stronger than expected job creation in February, but there was also a downward revision of January’s figure. Meanwhile US unemployment rose and wage growth lowered.

The data comes after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said earlier in the week that the central bank was close to having enough evidence to start cutting rates.

This week, the main focus will be on Tuesday's US CPI data for clues and further evidence that inflation continues to cool.

USD/JPY technical analysis

After consolidating below 150.90 across February, USD/JPY has fallen sharply lower in recent sessions as it heads towards the 200 SMA and the falling trendline support at 146.15. Should sellers extend the bearish move below here, 145.00 comes into focus.

On the upside, buyers will look to rise above the 100 SMA at 147.90 and 158.80, the January high, to extend gains towards 150.90.

usd/jpy forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Oil USD JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold analysis: COT report – March 11, 2024
Today 02:04 AM
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
March 9, 2024 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
March 9, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

germany_01
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 8, 2024 09:15 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 7, 2024 08:40 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 6, 2024 09:10 AM
        germany_03
        DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 5, 2024 08:51 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.