nfp in focus 1836632016

Following the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday and the slightly more hawkish tone set by Chair Janet Yellen, the market would be forgiven for […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 3, 2016 5:33 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Following the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday and the slightly more hawkish tone set by Chair Janet Yellen, the market would be forgiven for thinking that an interest rate rise in December was almost a dead cert. However, there are still two big near term hurdles to overcome.

The first being today’s non-farm payrolls and the second being Tuesday’s US Presidential elections – both of which have the potential to change the course of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

NFP expectations

The expectation is that around 175,000 new jobs will have been added to the economy in October (versus 156,000 for September), whilst the unemployment rate is forecast to drop from 5% to 4.9%. Average hourly earnings are expected to have risen by 0.3% month on month in October, up from 0.2% in September.

Despite weaker than expected ADP figures during the week, improvements in activity survey’s especially the manufacturing index point towards a strong figure being more likely.

We expect any headline figure above 150,000 to be interpreted as a positive reading, confirming on-going strength in the labour market, a key metric for the Federal Reserve, and therefore reinforce the potential for a December rate hike. In this scenario, we would expect to see a rally in both the USD and the S&P. However, given that the market is already pricing in an around a 70% probability of an interest rate hike prior to the end of the year, any rally is expected to be moderate.

If we get a significantly lower release, then the rate hike expectation could be threatened and this will put significant selling pressure on the dollar and the S&P alike.

A complicated month

But this is no ordinary non-farm payroll month, we have the added complication of the US Elections early next week, where Trump is quickly gaining back lost ground. Despite Clinton sitting with a comfortable for the final stages of the race, a dramatic change of fortunes has left Trump within touching distance of the prize. Given the potential market turmoil in the case of a Trump triumph, the Fed may look to delay the expected rate hike in December regardless of what today’s figures bring.

Additionally, market fears over Trump clinching victory next week could dampen even the strongest of NFP releases. So, even if NFP figures beat or even smash expectations the overriding concern of Trump closing the gap on Clinton, which has plagued the markets all week, could prevent any rally from really taking off.

In the same way, a disappointing reading could result in a severe sell off, as investors struggle to cope with the declining probability of a Fed rate hike this year, in addition to the increasingly uncertain election outcome, both of which combined could provide a storm in a tea cup for the markets.

Could this figure influence the way in which the electorate will vote?

It would seem like an outside chance but there is a small possibility that the NFP release could impact how voters vote.

A drop in the unemployment rate could play into Clinton’s hands, who is often considered a continuation of the current administration. Given that Clinton is the markets preferred, choice a fall in unemployment could give the Clinton campaign a boost and an uplift to a rather anaemic market.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.