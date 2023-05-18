NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
May 18, 2023 6:32 PM
The NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones moved higher this morning as optimism grew that a Debt Ceiling agreement will be reached, and despite a growing number of people on Wall Street thinking that the Federal Reserve may have more rate hikes in store for the US economy. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to recent lows, reinforcing the calm mood.

TODAY’S MAJOR STORIES

Tighter jobs market, weaker Philly Fed survey

Today’s unemployment claims suggests a tightening of the jobs market again in May, the opposite direction required for for easing wage inflation. A negative Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for May still indicate contraction from the previous month, but the pace of the contraction is slowing. Recent US economic data continues to suggest that the economy’s slowdown is moderating and inflation pressures remain.

More rate hikes being baked in?

The US Dollar rallied on expectations that the Fed will boost its benchmark interest rate another 25 basis points on June 14. Futures market expectations that that move jumped to 45% this morning, up from 28% yesterday and up from just 11% a week ago. The market was pricing in three rate cuts a week ago to 4.25%, but now those December rate expectations are rising to 4.5%, or even possibly 4.75%.

There’s a growing acknowledgement on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may not be done with rate hikes, and traders are also dialing down their expectations of rate cuts later this year. In other words, they’re starting to believe the Fed’s consistently skeptical line: no early rate cuts, and the possibility of more rate hikes.

Tech sector rally, despite rate rises

The tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 was hurt most by rising interest rates in recent months, but this morning it rose to its highest level since late August in trade yesterday. This contradiction can be explained by Wall Street coming to grips with intertest rate reality, climbing the ‘wall of worry’, and not being as afraid of it higher rates as it once was.

Bottom line – risk-on?

Equities look poised for more risk-on days and bullish price action. The US Dollar could also gain, but Gold losing its market hedge status and Oil slipping on recession and demand fears.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • NASDAQ 100 was up 0.8% this morning to 12,602, with mega-caps and chip-makers leading
  • Dow Jones slipped 0.4% to 33,277, with Walmart rising just 0.6% after an initial bounce on lackluster sales growth and warnings over the impact of grocery price inflation on consumer spending
  • S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,167, still maintaining a bullish trend
  • In focus KBW Regional Bank Index, fell 0.9% after a major rally yesterday
  • FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,742
  • DAX index rose 1.3% to 16,163
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell 1.3% to 16.65, closing on year-to-date lows

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index rose 0.7% to 103.4, continuing recent strength
  • Euro/Dollar and Dollar/Sterling both fell 0.7% today, continuing recent weakness
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries again rose modestly to 4.23% and 3.64%, with recent rises reflecting Debt Ceiling and inflation fears, and making the US Dollar look more attractive

Commodities

  • Gold prices fell by 1.4% to $1,957per ounce, down from early May’s $2,050 high when traders favored its hedging potential
  • Crude oil prices fell 1.4% to $71.8 per barrel, down from early April’s $83 high when OPEC+ supply constraints worried traders
  • The grain and oilseed complex were mixed, with the hard wheat markets firmer on weather worries, while corn and soybean prices continued to post double-digit losses

TODAY’S ECONOMIC NEWS

Jobless claims slip back

  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 242,00 in the week ending May 13, below an expected 255,000 and down from 264,00 the previous week
  • The four-week moving average slipped to 244,250 claims, down from 245,250 the previous week
  • Continuing claims for the week ending May 6 dropped by 8,000 to 1.799 million
  • The four-week moving average for continuing claims fell by 15,500 to 1.812 million.

Philly Fed Survey less gloomy

  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for May improved to a -10.4, better than analyst expectations of -20. And up from -31.3 the previous month
  • The survey’s indices for general activity, new orders and shipments rose this month, although they also remain negative
  • Surveyed firms reported a decline in employment, with prices declining further as well, reflecting muted expectations for growth over the next six months

China attempted Ukraine peace initiative unlikely to succeed

  • China’s special envoy met Ukraine’s foreign minister yesterday – Ukraine repeated that it will not accept any peace proposal that involves the loss of its territories, including Crimea
  • Ukraine demands the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops from these territories as a precondition for any potential negotiations, a non-starter with Russia
  • China’s envoy now travels to Europe to meet with select leaders, before ending this trip in Moscow
  • European leaders remain solidly behind Zelensky’s plan as a working framework for a political solution to the war
  • There’s little hope at this point that China will be successful at working out a peace plan

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.