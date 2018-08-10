Lira sell off spreads like wildfire

The FTSE closed down nearly 1% after a turbulent day during which the sharp decline in the Turkish lira quickly spread across global markets.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 10, 2018 1:20 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Lira sell-off spreads like wildfire

The FTSE closed down nearly 1% after a turbulent day during which the sharp decline in the Turkish lira quickly spread across global markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 200 points while the S&P 500 declined 0.56%, rattled not only by the fall in the Turkish currency but also warnings from the European Central Bank about the exposure of some European banks to Turkish borrowers. 

If the currency continues falling at the current pace Turkish borrowers may not be able to pay off their foreign currency debt and could potentially default on their loans putting banks like Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Italy’s UniCredit and France’s BNP Paribas in a difficult position. 

President Trump did his part for the Turkish currency tweeting that he has authorised the doubling of tariffs on imports of Turkish aluminium and steel to 20% and 50%, respectively. The Turkish currency started the day at 6 but continued to weaken to 6.38 against the dollar. 

Turkey's turmoil boosts the dollar

The turmoil in Turkey and other emerging markets spelled bad news for the euro and the pound but helped prop up the dollar to a 14-month high. The euro dropped to a 14-month low of 1.1426 against the dollar. The pound, still reeling from domestic pressures and concerns over a no-deal Brexit slipped 0.44% to 1.2770. The selloff in the rouble, which started Thursday after the US announced its decision to introduce a new set of sanctions against Russia, continued apace and saw the currency tumble 0.85% to 67.2560 against the dollar. 

Russian companies did not manage to avoid the contagion and Russian steel maker Evraz traded nearly 9% lower in London. 

House of Fraser’s narrow escape 

In a combo that is difficult to imagine the bargain sports shop Sports Direct has bought the upmarket department store chain House of Fraser for £90 million just hours after the chain said it went into administration. It is anybody’s guess how the two firms will work together but Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley said he plans to turn the 59-store chain in to the "Harrods of the High Street". House of Fraser is not alone in its struggle to stay afloat amid tight margins and intense competition from internet sales. This year alone Toys R Us and Maplins have collapsed while Marks & Spencer, Mothercare and Homebase have announced branch closures and have opted for company voluntary agreements that help avoid administration.  Budget retailer Poundworld, which was also flirting with collapse, was bailed out at the last minute by an Irish family who specialise in discount retail.
Related tags: Sterling Shares market Euro Dollar Asia US USD UK Italy Europe Spain EUR

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.