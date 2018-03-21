Kingfisher disruption starts with the shares

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 21, 2018 12:00 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Kingfisher “disruption” starts with the shares

Savings

Underlying profits that were comfortably above consensus and further efficiency wins helped balance a year in which Kingfisher again failed to convince that its costly revamp adds enough value. On the one hand, encouraging signs of what is possible from the product unification drive included an 180 basis point underlying gross margin expansion on streamlined ranges and further Goods not for Resale savings, which rose by £28m to £58m, with more to come. Wider efficiencies trimmed another £2m. Kingfisher’s main engine also turned over satisfactorily, especially for a group that’s meant to be in transition, with retail profits ticking 0.3% higher.

Keyword is “disruption”

But CEO Véronique Laury seemed determine to prepare investors for a year of far less plain sailing. Wednesday’s report was peppered with the word “disruption” and investors took the hint, selling the shares the hardest since June 2016. The tumble by as much as 8% suggests investors fear 18/19 may even be worse than Laury’s assessment of current trading on which “overall confidence is not great”. A UK consumer that could soon face less straitened times, looking at Wednesday’s better-than-expected earnings growth data, does not yet feel encouraged enough to buy more big ticket items, keeping B&Q sales under pressure. Even more concerning, underlying sales retreated at the group’s recently best-performing UK business, Screwfix. In light of that, Laury’s flagging of “another big year in our transformation plan” was interpreted as ‘another tough year’, possibly with more margin erosion than the 30 basis point slip in 2017/18.

France drags

Problems in France remain even more entrenched, now looking unmistakably structural, and raising questions around the long-term strategy for Castorama and Brico Dépôt. The likelihood that the group will have the bandwidth for significant self-help for those businesses on top of the ONE plan, which has around three more years to run, is low. So France is likely to remain a drag for the long term. All told, challenges of uncertain magnitude on the horizon left little to buy in Kingfisher’s finals and lots to sell. To be clear, the group could not have been better managed last year. But dividends were in-line, and the £600m buyback is almost complete, whilst the net cash outlook offers little leeway for a repeat.

Kingfisher has a relatively average market rating for a UK retailer and this could yet allow the shares to rise this year despite their 10% fall so far. Even then, the still unproven nature of its ONE gambit and deteriorating key markets are likely to keep undoing any progress the shares make at regular intervals.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 25, 2023 01:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.