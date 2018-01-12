JPMorgan optimism outplays Wells Fargo one off gain

The first set of fourth-quarter reports from giant U.S. banks showed patchy performances continued

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2018 1:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The first set of fourth-quarter reports from giant U.S. banks showed patchy performances continued into year-end. Still, JPMorgan remained on track for modestly faster growth and Wells Fargo’s retrenchment continued to grind.

As expected, JPMorgan shares outshone those of Wells, despite divergent early encounters with the new U.S. corporate system. Wall Street made up its mind early about JPM’s headline miss and Wells’ first robust reported result for several quarters. Fourth quarter earnings quality was obviously questionable for Wells, with income flattered by a one-off $3.35B tax gain accounting for almost half its $6.2B net income, or $1.16 a share. It also saw an $848m pre-tax boost from selling a U.S. insurance business, worth 11 cents a share.

At the same time, Wells’ closely eyed expenses ratio remains obdurately above the 60 cents per dollar of revenue level that management has long spotlighted for improvement. The unadjusted ratio spiked to 76.2% in Q4 due to a one-off pre-tax charge for litigation costs, though the bank was confident enough of progress to reduce its efficiency goal to 59% for the end of 2018.

The group’s top spot in residential loans also continues to be closely watched for signs of erosion as rivals continue concerted efforts to grow in consumer lending. The closest, JPM’s had market share in home mortgages some 10 percentage points below Wells in 2017, but there was evidence it is catching up. Wells Fargo originations slumped 33% last year.

The generally downbeat tone of the bank’s commentary encapsulated a view that progress out of reputational and financial doldrums remained sluggish.

As per much of 2017, the contrast with JPMorgan was tangible. Investors didn’t hesitate to send shares in the largest U.S. bank by assets to their first record high of the New Year. Excluding major items JPMorgan would have posted EPS of $1.76, comfortably above prevailing expectation of $1.69 for Q4. This made the irony of JPM’s $2.4bn tax hit from the same source as Wells Fargo’s one-off boost easy to shrug off, lifting JPM’s shares soon after Wall Street opened.  Optimistic commentary seemed to help. The bank suggested revamped taxation would boost profit growth from increased revenue generation and not just from its tax rate falling to 19% from 32%.

There were also signs that the JPMorgan’s trading businesses have passed the most fallow conditions seen over the last few quarters. Equity market revenues was up 12% adjusted for a mark-to-market loss, and a 34% decline in bond trading was little surprise given exposure to current sea changes in Treasury prices.

JPM’s net interest income continued to ascend helping bring an eighth consecutive EPS beat. A forecast that much of the year’s revenue boost will “fall to the bottom line” bolsters hopes of modestly accelerated growth in 2018.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.