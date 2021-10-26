Index in focus: Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100) probing record highs amid earnings maelstrom

The five FAAMG stocks all report earnings this week, and together, those five stocks alone account for 40% of the Nasdaq 100’s assets...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 26, 2021 5:48 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

 

In an inversion of many traders’ perceptions, the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index has actually been lagging its “stodgy” US index rivals, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, in recent weeks. Both the other popular US indices broke out to fresh record highs late last week, but the Nasdaq 100 is just testing its equivalent highs today.

As we outlined in our “Big Tech” earnings previews (here and here), the five FAAMG stocks all report earnings this week, and together, those five stocks alone account for 40% of the Nasdaq 100’s assets. Unfortunately for bulls, yesterday’s mixed release from Facebook (FB) is leading to a -4% decline in that stock and preventing the index from conclusively breaking out above previous resistance at 15,675, though Tesla’s big surge is offsetting some of that bearish momentum (see chart below). Over the rest of the week, traders will key in on the releases from MSFT and GOOG this afternoon followed by AMZN and AAPL on Thursday.

From a technical perspective, the Nasdaq 100 is showing a clear bearish divergence in its 14-day RSI indicator at recent highs, signaling waning buying pressure. That said, the index did manage to hold above both its bullish trend line and the 50- and 100-day exponential moving averages, keeping the uptrend intact:

CINDX10262021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking ahead, this week’s earnings reports will go a long way toward determining whether the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 breaks out to new highs and extends its uptrend toward 16,000 or whether the momentum divergence will lead to a significant top and break of support in the 15,000 range.

With a history of these companies “underpromising and overdelivering” on earnings and the long-term trend still pointing higher, the odds may favor a breakout and continuation from here, but it always pays to remain flexible as a trader.

Stay tuned to our twitter account for the latest earnings updates and levels to watch on major indices throughout this week and beyond.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: US Tech 100 Nasdaq Technical Analysis Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Tech 100 articles

USA flag
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 23, 2025 01:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Can Stocks Keep Rising Despite Hotter CPI?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 10, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Key US employment data in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 29, 2024 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.