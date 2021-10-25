Tesla Motors (TSLA) rockets past $1,000, making Elon Musk a quarter-trillionaire

Today’s big rally in Tesla (see chart below) has led to a surge in his net worth, making him arguably the richest person to ever walk the planet at roughly $250B...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 25, 2021 8:12 PM
Rocket taking off on a bright day
So much for a quiet start to a busy week!

With more than 30% of the companies that make up the S&P 500 reporting earnings this week alone, stock traders knew it would be a hectic one, and some no doubt hoped they could cruise uneventfully through at least the first session of the week before the pandemonium kicked off.

It was not meant to be however, as Tesla Motors (TSLA), potentially the most actively-traded stock on the planet, absolutely exploded higher on news that rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 vehicles to build out its EV fleet by the end of 2022. At $4.2B, this marks the single-largest purchase of EVs in history. Some analysts believe this lays the groundwork for other rental companies to make similarly large purchases, paving the way for more adoption of the brand among the general population. Separately, Elon Musk’s company was boosted by an upgrade at Morgan Stanley and news that its Model 3 was the first EV to top new car sales in Europe last month.

Speaking of Musk, today’s big rally in Tesla (see chart below) has led to a surge in his net worth, making him arguably the richest person to ever walk the planet at roughly $250B. As for the company itself, today’s move has driven Tesla’s market capitalization above $1T, putting in the rarified “quadruple comma” club with (only) Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon as other such members.

Looking at the stock, its clear that the $1,000 level served as a big psychological target once we closed above $900 for the first time on Friday. Moving forward, it will be critical to watch whether shares can hold above the key $1,000 level this week, an area that coincidentally also marks the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of this year’s biggest dip. Above $1,000, the next level to watch from a technical perspective will be the 161.8% Fibonacci extension near $1,125; meanwhile a break back below previous-resistance-turned-support at $900 would throw the near-term bullish bias into question.

CITSLA10252021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.